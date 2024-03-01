Agency certified for advanced EMT

The Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps announced this week that it will provide Advanced Emergency Medical Technician service beginning Monday (March 4).

AEMT is the level above Basic Life Support provided by EMTs and the level below Advanced Life Support provided by paramedics, said Antony Tseng, the BVAC program director. With the change, Beacon will become the first AEMT-level ambulance service in Dutchess County.

The nonprofit applied in October to the Hudson Valley Regional EMS Council to upgrade its service and was approved after a review by the council and the state Bureau of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems.

Because of the city’s growth, “BVAC is taking this step in an attempt to stay ahead of our community needs,” Tseng said. It responds to about 3,000 calls annually.