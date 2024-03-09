End review of Hamilton Fish III allegations

Trustees for the Desmond-Fish Library voted overwhelmingly on Saturday (March 9) to retain its name after a review triggered by allegations that namesake Hamilton Fish III was a Nazi sympathizer who helped spread propaganda for the regime.

Just four of the 22 trustees who attended in person and online — far short of the three-fourths majority needed to change the name on the Desmond-Fish charter — voted against a motion to keep the name of the library, which Fish co-founded in 1980 with his third wife, Alice Curtis Desmond.

The vote capped a process that began in response to a review of Fish’s actions in the 1930s by Rachel Maddow in an MSBNC podcast called Ultra. In the series and a subsequent book in which she mentions in passing the discussion over renaming the library, Maddow examined how fascist leaders in the U.S. in the years before World War II attempted to undermine democracy.

Maddow focused on alleged complicity by Fish and other members of Congress in the series’ fifth episode, leading the board to form a special committee composed of three trustees, two library staff members and five residents.

In a report released in February, the committee said it had failed to reach a consensus on stripping Fish’s name from the library, although seven supported doing so in two informal votes. But there was much less support among the entire board.

Many of them said that statements by Fish minimizing the dangers of the Nazis stemmed from his opposition to U.S. involvement in World War I because of his experiences leading a regiment of Black troops in World I, as well as his dislike for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Supporters for keeping the name also said that Fish wholeheartedly backed U.S. involvement after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and that he accumulated a lifetime of achievements, including supporting the establishment of Israel and creating the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“People who have fought in battle will tell you that war changes you,” said Hamilton Fish V, a grandson and one of the library’s trustees. “My grandfather declared when he returned from Europe that he would never again have a hand in sending an American soldier to fight on foreign soil.”

Neal Zuckerman, one of the four voting to rename Desmond-Fish, said he did not see any evidence that Fish was antisemitic, but that he did have “flirtations” with fascism and was “adjacent” to efforts by Nazi agents to distribute propaganda using the mailing privileges of congressional members.

Fish denounced Germany’s persecution of Jews, but once said that he preferred “the Hitler regime to any form of Bolshevism, with its class and religious hatred and avowal of world revolution.” In addition, Fish met in 1939 with Joachim von Ribbentrop, minister of foreign affairs for the Nazis, in Nazi-controlled Salzburg and flew with him on a German government airplane to Norway.

Zuckerman read a passage from Fish’s 1991 autobiography in which the then-retired congressman wrote that he regretted not accepting an invitation by Ribbentrop to meet with Hitler on that trip.

“Even though these associations were done, as we understand, to help stave off war — given Fish’s intense distaste for war — and maybe as a political move to irritate FDR, they were done nonetheless,” said Zuckerman.

The report issued by the working group also recommended a list of possible initiatives, such as strengthening programs such as Holocaust remembrances; adding books by Jewish authors and those from other marginalized groups; and replacing Fish’s portrait in the library with artwork built on themes such as anti-bias, tolerance and social justice.

In line with those recommendations, the library “will continue to host programming that is informative about the era,” add a collection of books and online materials about Fish that were created in response to Maddow’s podcast and “plan other actions,” said the board, which tasked its Executive Committee with directing those efforts.