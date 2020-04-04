Cold Spring Man Dies of COVID-19

Father of three lived on Parrott Street

A Cold Spring man died early on Saturday (April 4) of complications related to COVID-19.

Darrin Santos, who lived with his family on Parrott Street, was 50.

Santos is survived by his wife, Melissa, and his children: Darrin and Daniel, who are juniors at Haldane High School, and Miklaya, who is a freshman. Santos was often seen in the stands at Haldane games watching his children play football, basketball and baseball.

More than 3,500 New York residents had died of COVID-19 as of Friday (April 3), including 11 in Putnam County and eight in Dutchess.

Philip Benate, superintendent of the Haldane school district, wrote in an email later in the day that “members of our school staff have been in contact with Mrs. Melissa Santos to express both our grief and support for their family during this time. I know that Mrs. Santos wanted us to convey that she has been touched by the many extensions of kindness, generosity and support that her family has already received.

“Our school district crisis response team will convene on Monday to coordinate continued support for the Santos family.”

The Santos family has faced many recent challenges. In 2015, the family lost their Parrott Street home in a fire. Melissa Santos has been battling cancer and Darrin Santos’ mother, Helen, was killed and his father, Miguel (Michael), seriously injured in a 2014 collision on Route 9 in which the other driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter.