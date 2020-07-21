Whom Does the Highlands Support?

Contributions to federal candidates in 2020

In February we shared tables showing how much each federal candidate for elected office had received from local donors in 2019, as compiled by the Federal Election Commission (fec.gov). The chart below provides the same figures for 2020.

Individuals may give up to $2,800 per federal candidate per election (primary and general), as well as annual contributions of up to $5,000 to political action committees (PACS), $10,000 to state party committees and $35,500 to national party committees. (So-called “Super PACs” can accept unlimited money.)

Our chart includes candidates and committees that received at least $75 in donations from Highlands residents. The number of donors is in parentheses following each total. Money given to PACS that support specific candidates is included in the totals for that candidate.

The National Institute on Money in Politics (followthemoney.org) tracks which groups and individuals give to candidates for state and federal offices. The top donors for elected officials and candidates in the Highlands are:

Sue Serino (R), NYS Senate, Highlands, 4 campaigns

01. NYS Senate Republican Campaign Committee $1.2 million

02. American Federation of State County & Municipal Employees $31,300

03. Cathy Young Campaign Committee (NY Senate 57) $21,000

04. Civil Service Employees Association $18,580

05. Real Estate Board of New York $16,250

06. Rent Stabilization Association of New York $14,250

07. Peckham Industries (Construction, White Plains) $13,500

08. NYS Association of Realtors $13,150

09. Friends of Betty Little (NY Senate 45) $12,800

10. Citizens to Elect John Bonacic (NY Senate 42) $12,500

11. Housing New York (landlords) $12,500

12. Majed Nesheiwat (CEO, Gas Land Petroleum) $12,250

13. Uniformed Firefighters of Greater New York $11,300

14. Healthcare Association of NYS $11,250

15. Empire State Association of Assisted Living $11,150

16. Time Warner Cable $11,000

17. Hotel & Motel Trades Council NY $11,000

18. Hotel Restaurant Club Employees & Bartenders $11,000

19. Daniel Loeb (billionaire hedge fund founder) $11,000

Karen Smythe (D), NYS Senate, Highlands (challenger), 2 campaigns

01. NYS Democratic Senate Campaign Committee $193,172

02. Karen Smythe $183,581

03. NYS Democratic Party $26,000

04. Mason Tenders District Council of Greater NY $22,000

05. Michael Dupree (Hyde Park) $16,000

06. Dutchess Democratic Women’s Caucus $12,000

07. New York State United Teachers $11,000

08. Communications Workers New Jersey District 1 $11,000

09. Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee $11,000

10. Andrew M. Cuomo Campaign Committee $11,000

11. Michael Fleischer (Hyde Park) $11,000

12. Elizabeth Gilmore (Ancramdale) $11,000

Jonathan Jacobson (D), NYS Assembly, Beacon (2020 campaign)

01. Jonathan Jacobson $25,000

02. Committee to Elect Jonathan Jacobson $3,632

03. 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers $2,000

04. New York State Laborers Local 17 $1,000

05. Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 373 $1,000

06. Andrew S. Roffe (attorney, lobbyist) $1,000

Andrew Gauzza (R), NYS Assembly, Beacon (challenger) (2020)

01. Andrew E. Gauzza $10,001

Sandy Galef (D), NYS Assembly, Philipstown (2020 campaign)

01. 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers $10,500

02. Steven and Sandy Galef $8,784

03. NYS Association of Realtors $7,953

04. Marie Carpentier (Ossining) $6,200

05. Manhattan Beer Distributors $6,000

06. Eleanor Roosevelt Legacy Committee $5,500

07. Medical Society of the State of New York $5,150

08. David Swope (Ossining) $5,000

09. John P. Curran (health care investor, Ossining) $4,250

10. New York State United Teachers $3,500

11. PMHC Realty Corp. (Sleepy Hollow) $3,500

Lawrence Chiulli (R), NYS Assembly, Philipstown (challenger) (2020)

No funds reported raised

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D), District 18, 7 campaigns

01. Sean Patrick Maloney Campaign Committee $2.45 million

02. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee $1.18 million

03. Jon L. Stryker (NYC/Garrison, philanthropist) $97,600

04. Peter B. Lewis (Progressive Insurance, philanthropist) $60,200

05. Ameripac / The Fund for a Greater America $55,000

06. Tim E. Gill (software developer, philanthropist) $52,500

07. JOE Pac (Jobs Opportunities & Education) $51,770

08. Jonathan Lewis (venture capitalist, son of Peter) $50,000

09. David Bohnett (tech entrepreneur, philanthropist) $50,000

10. Adam J. Lewis (environmentalist, son of Peter) $50,000

11. New Democrat Coalition $48,000

12. Suzanne Halloran (Armonk) $47,500

13. Harold Fetner (Fetner Properties) $45,200

14. United Brotherhood of Carpenters & Joiners $45,000

According to Opensecrets.org, which also tracks campaign finance, large individual contributions made up 59 percent of Maloney’s contributions, PACs account for 23 percent, and donations of $200 or less are 13 percent.

Chele Farley (R), District 18, challenger, 2 campaigns*

01. Chele Farley $291,848

02. New York Republican Federal Campaign Committee $20,000

03-21. 19 individuals each gave $10,000 to $11,000 each

23. Congressional Majority Committee $10,000

24. Value in Electing Women PAC $10,000

25. Elise for Congress [Rep. Elise Stefanik, NY-21] $10,000

*Farley challenged Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2018.

According to Opensecrets.org, large individual contributions made up 68 percent of Farley’s contributions, PACs account for 11 percent, and donations of $200 or less are 12 percent.