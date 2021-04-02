Down They Go

Ross Corsair
cut-trees

After a federal judge denied a request from residents for a temporary restraining order, Homeland Towers and Verizon on Monday (March 28) began cutting down trees on a parcel off Rockledge Road in Nelsonville to make room for a 95-foot cell tower.

Although litigation continues in state court, the firms had to begin cutting by March 31 before a seasonal ban goes into effect to protect a species of bats, or wait until November. “The devastation is pretty significant,” said Courtney Tarpley, who lives next door and who, with her husband, filed a lawsuit. “They don’t even have the go-ahead to build the tower.”

