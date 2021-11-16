Marijuana Sales Legalized in Cold Spring

Voters allow licensed retail shops, but not lounges

Residents in the Village of Cold Spring were asked on Nov. 2 to decide whether to allow licensed businesses to sell marijuana.

After the polls closed on Election Day, most voters had said they supported legalizing cannabis dispensaries, but the results were too close to call because of the number of outstanding absentee ballots.

Eighty arrived from Cold Spring by the Monday (Nov. 15) deadline, but they did not change the initial result. The final unofficial results were 481-439, or 52 percent in favor.

Retail Dispensaries Yes, they should be allowed: 481 (52 percent)

No, they should not be allowed: 439 (48 percent)

The absentees also did not change the Election Day results for a second proposal that would have allowed on-site consumption of marijuana at businesses, such as smoking lounges. It was defeated 495-458, or 52 percent opposed.

On-Site Consumption No, it should not be allowed: 495 (52 percent)

Yes, it should be allowed: 458 (48 percent)

Under state law, villages, towns and cities can “opt out” of allowing sales or consumption if they act by Dec. 31. While Cold Spring sent the issue to the Nov. 2 ballot, officials in Philipstown voted on Nov. 4 to opt out. Officials in Nelsonville and Beacon are still weighing what to do.

If a dispensaries open in Cold Spring, the village will receive 75 percent of a 4 percent tax on sales, with the rest going to Putnam County. Unless Philipstown later opts in, the village will not have to split its share with the town.