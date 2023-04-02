Current Repeats as Newspaper of Year

Wins 24 editorial, advertising, photo awards

The Highlands Current was again named as the Newspaper of the Year by the New York Press Association on (Saturday) April 1 at its annual convention in Albany.

For the first time, there was a tie for the award, which The Current shared with the Times Union of Albany. The honor is based on the number of editorial and advertising points scored in the NYPA’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.

The Current won 24 awards in editorial, advertising, design and photography categories, bringing its total since 2013 to 121. In all, 154 newspapers submitted 2,657 entries from 2022 for the contest, which were judged by members of the Colorado Press Association.

Among all newspapers, The Current repeated as the winner of three awards: advertising excellence (Michele Gedney); environmental coverage (Brian PJ Cronin); and local business support campaign (Teresa Lagerman, for our annual Ice Cream Passport).

Cronin also won first place for coverage of religion for his series, The Challenge for Churches, and Chip Rowe and Leonard Sparks won the top prize for Historical, Anniversary and Progress Editions for an expanded reprint of their series on the Black history of the Highlands.

The Current won second-place awards for photographic excellence; photographer of the year (Ross Corsair); news website; and advertising media kit. It won third-place awards for coverage of health, health care and science; coverage of diversity; and podcast; and honorable mention for Skip Pearlman’s sports coverage.

Among smaller papers, Jeff Simms won first-place in the news story division for his report on the 100th anniversary of the killing of Beacon police officer Charles Lucy; the paper won first-place for its coverage of education; and Rowe and Sparks won for best news or feature series for their Black history reports. In that same category, Simms received an honorable mention for his series on the effect of the pandemic on local students.

Second-place finishes among smaller papers went to Cronin for column (“Out There”); Pierce Strudler for small ad; and Sparks for feature photo. Third-place finishes were given for overall excellence; investigative/in-depth reporting to Simms for his education series; and picture story to Valerie Shively for her photo essay on the annual Wee Play sale in Beacon.