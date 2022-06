The Wee Play Community Project in Beacon raised more than $20,000 at its 18th annual Ree Play sale of used children’s clothes, toys, books and baby gear on May 13 to 16. The money will be used to continue the expansion of Wee Woods and for the upkeep of Toddler Park, as well as to provide support to organizations such as the Howland Public Library, Compass Arts and Fareground.