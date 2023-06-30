Breakneck Trailhead to Reopen

Renovation part of Fjord Trail project

The Breakneck Trailhead will reopen on Saturday (July 1) after a four-month renovation that was part of the first phase of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail, a proposed 7.5-mile “linear park” between Cold Spring and Beacon.

The work, which began on March 1, included relocating the trailhead farther up the ridge, repairing trail surfaces, installing stone steps leading to the ascent and constructing a trail steward station away from Route 9D, said Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail Inc., the project’s developer.

Construction is expected to begin this winter on the Breakneck Connector and Bridge, which will combine a trail running south along 9D from the Breakneck Metro-North stop and a bridge over the train tracks with new parking areas and bathrooms, and two trail bank areas.