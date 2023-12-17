Junior seriously injured in accident

A senior at Haldane High School was killed and a junior seriously injured in a crash on Friday evening (Dec. 15), according to the school district.

Vlad Saban died as a result of his injuries and Theresa Timmons was taken to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries, said Superintendent Phil Benante in a letter to the community.

“Haldane is a close knit community and I know that our collective heart hurts for the families that have been impacted by this tragedy,” he wrote. “The Crisis Response Team met this morning to develop a plan for supporting our students and staff members in the days ahead.”

On Sunday (Dec. 17), from 5 to 6:30 p.m., students, staff and families will gather at the school to “support one another and to express their support for the Saban and Timmons families,” he said.

Police have not released any further details about the crash.