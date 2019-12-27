State Awards Regional Development Grants

Includes $600,000 for Fahnestock trail

The state Regional Economic Development Council for the Mid-Hudson Valley last week announced $65.8 million in annual grants.

In Putnam, the Open Space Institute was awarded $600,000 to restore the Hubbard Perkins Loop Trail in Fahnestock State Park, including fixing pedestrian bridges, adding signage and installing a kiosk at the Hubbard Lodge trailhead; the Glynwood Center received $95,000 toward a planned, 3,000-square-foot poultry processing facility and meat processing training center that will serve six counties; and the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival received $37,500 to support its ongoing training of early-career actors, designers, technicians and managers.

In Dutchess County, the New York Juice Co. received $800,000 to construct a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility; the Climate Action Planning Institute was given $100,000 to work with the county and nine municipalities to create greenhouse-gas inventories and climate-action plans; and Arts Mid-Hudson received $18,750 to hire an arts education coordinator.

In Orange County, Graft Cider received $264,000 to adapt an old factory in Newburgh into a 14,000-square-foot production and distribution facility and tasting room, and the Hudson Valley Agribusiness Development Corp. got $50,000 to conduct a market analysis of growing broccoli in the region.

Statewide, regional development councils awarded $761 million in competitive economic and community development aid for 8,300 projects.

