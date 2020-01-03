Photos of the Year

A look back at memorable moments — and great shots
Photos by Ross Corsair
Adam Barta, a dad and volunteer starter, eyeballed the cars in March for a heat in the annual Pinewood Derby held by Philipstown Cub Scout Pack 137.
The Fat Boi Brass Band, featuring vocalist Linda Garzia, celebrated Mardi Gras at Denning’s Point Distillery in Beacon.
Trombonist Alaina Alster performed during a March concert in Beacon by Collective Brass, a chamber group formed in 2016 by members of the West Point Band.
In an April afterschool class at the Manitou School in Philipstown, Nancy Bayer instructed Sadie MacInness, Suri Stuart and Amalie Bagaria on how to prepare grain bowls.
The Desmond-Fish Library in Garrison hosted a First Burst Community Celebration on its lawn in June that included potato-sack races.
The Desmond-Fish Public Library organized a volunteer-staffed “repair cafe” in June at the Cold Spring Farmers’ Market.
A scientist discussed the technology behind rockets at the Butterfield Library in June before launching a few into the Cold Spring sky.
Our photographer took this shot in July from a basket at the 28th annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival in Rhinebeck.
A visitor zoomed in during the annual ice cream social hosted in July by Boscobel in Garrison.
Juanita Rincon of Juanita’s Kitchen in Nelsonville and her family visited Glynwood in August to prepare a sold-out farm dinner.
The 42nd annual Spirit of Beacon Day in September included a parade with more than 60 entries.
Sandy Saunders went about his business on a September day while two sculptures loomed in the background during the 14th annual Farm Show on his Old Albany Post Road property in Garrison.
Children visiting the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum in Cornwall in September were asked to design a fairy house or toad abode.
Dressed in traditional robes, Les Filles de Illighadad performed in October at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon. Its four members live in a commune in central Niger at the edge of the Sahara.
A spectre played by Marie Murnane prepared to spook members of a Ghosts in the Mist walking tour organized in October by the Beacon Historical Society.
Preschoolers descended on the senior complex at Chestnut Ridge in Cold Spring on Halloween afternoon for the annual Spookytown festivities.
Performers from the Hudson Valley Theatre Initiative presented "The Wheels on the Bus" in November at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon.
Francesca Ricapito was lifted into the air as part of a performance parade in Cold Spring organized in November by Magazzino.
The Vermont-based Strings Marionette Co. returned to the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon in December for two shows.