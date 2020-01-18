History Visit

Don Wildman, host of the Travel Channel’s Mysteries at the Museum, visited the Putnam History Museum in Cold Spring recently to view its exhibit on the West Point Foundry.

Wildman and Ward are shown with the museum’s 10-pounder Parrott rifle. (Photo provided)

The Hudson Valley resident was in the village to meet Mary Jean Cerbini, a fifth-grade teacher in Mahopac, and Jennifer Cassidy of the Putnam County Historian’s Office to review the museum’s history collection with Executive Director Cassie Ward.

Cerbini and Wildman are developing a project to incorporate Putnam County artifacts into local history lessons.

