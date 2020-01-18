State Awards Hudson Grants

mm By |

Highlands groups receive $130K

The state Department of Environmental Conservation last month awarded $957,000 in grants to communities along the Hudson River, including three to organizations in the Highlands. The grants were funded by the $300 million Environmental Protection Fund administered by the agency’s Hudson River Estuary Program.

Clarkson University received $39,459 for river-ecology displays and equipment at its Beacon Institute and Hudson River Sloop Clearwater was given $40,000 for an interactive traveling exhibit called “The Mighty Hudson.”

In Philipstown, the Hudson Highlands Land Trust received $50,000 for its East Highlands Green Corridors Plan, through which it will partner with the town and Putnam Valley to build green corridors.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.