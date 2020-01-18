State Awards Hudson Grants

Highlands groups receive $130K

The state Department of Environmental Conservation last month awarded $957,000 in grants to communities along the Hudson River, including three to organizations in the Highlands. The grants were funded by the $300 million Environmental Protection Fund administered by the agency’s Hudson River Estuary Program.

Clarkson University received $39,459 for river-ecology displays and equipment at its Beacon Institute and Hudson River Sloop Clearwater was given $40,000 for an interactive traveling exhibit called “The Mighty Hudson.”

In Philipstown, the Hudson Highlands Land Trust received $50,000 for its East Highlands Green Corridors Plan, through which it will partner with the town and Putnam Valley to build green corridors.