Around Town (Photos)

EAGLE SCOUTS — The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society provided telescopes and binoculars at Boscobel in Garrison on Feb. 8 to look for national treasures as part of the annual Teatown Hudson River EagleFest. The group spotted three adults and a juvenile. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, only about one in eight eagles in New York reaches adulthood, which is five years. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

VILLAGE SOUNDS — David Rothenberg plays the bass clarinet at the Cold Spring Coffeehouse on Feb. 8 in the first performance of a monthly Hudson Line music series. He was accompanied by Daniel Kelly on keyboards. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

DAR ESSAY WINNERS — The Melzingah chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, based in Beacon, on Feb. 9 honored the winners of its annual American History Essay Contest, which is open to students in southern Dutchess County. The winners were Riley Cohen (grade 5), Mia Bailey (grade 6), Jake Colarusso (grade 7) and Matthew Cohen (grade 8), all students at St. Mary’s in Fishkill. (Photo provided)