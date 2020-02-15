Winter Games

mm By |

The U11 Beacon Fire participated in a tournament on Jan. 25 and 26 organized by the Cornwall United Soccer Club in Milton. The girls finished with wins against two teams from New Jersey and losses to two teams from Connecticut.

Claire Morgan

Claire Morgan (Photo provided)

Andrea Delgado and Claire Morgan had goals and Drew Kelly had a solid tournament controlling play at midfield. Julie Whittemore, Lily Mack, Victoria McKay and Sarah Ramkalawon played strong defense and keeper Victoria Maruggi had 15 saves and two shutouts.

Photo by Lynn Fern

At the same time, the U9 boys’ Bombcats took second place in their division at the tournament, which was their first as a team.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.