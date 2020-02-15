Winter Games

The U11 Beacon Fire participated in a tournament on Jan. 25 and 26 organized by the Cornwall United Soccer Club in Milton. The girls finished with wins against two teams from New Jersey and losses to two teams from Connecticut.

Andrea Delgado and Claire Morgan had goals and Drew Kelly had a solid tournament controlling play at midfield. Julie Whittemore, Lily Mack, Victoria McKay and Sarah Ramkalawon played strong defense and keeper Victoria Maruggi had 15 saves and two shutouts.

At the same time, the U9 boys’ Bombcats took second place in their division at the tournament, which was their first as a team.