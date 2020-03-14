Coronavirus: Disruptions

■ On March 12, New York State directed that events with 500 or more individuals be canceled or postponed. Gatherings with fewer than 500 individuals will be required to cut capacity by 50 percent, with exceptions for “spaces where individuals do not make sustained close contact,” such as schools, hospitals, public buildings, mass transit, grocery stores and retail stores.

■ A number of local venues, including the Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison and the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon, this week canceled performances. See our online calendar for the latest.

Cold Spring

■ Split Rock Books remains open but has canceled its events through the end of the month. The March 28 event with David Levine will be rescheduled. The store is also offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more and curbside delivery.

■ The Butterfield Library will be closed until the end of the month, according to Director Gillian Thorpe.

■ Haldane schools will be closed from March 16 to 20. Online learning will begin on Wednesday, March 18. “My full administrative team will be on campus throughout the week to assist families who are transitioning to this remote learning environment,” Superintendent Philip Benante said in an email. “We will also be coordinating food service for those children who rely on our school for breakfast and lunch each day. Another concern that I have is how we can best support those students with learning needs and supports as they are now at home.”

■ First Presbyterian Church of Philipstown has suspended all worship services. The Philipstown Food Pantry will be open Saturday, March 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. as usual.

■ The Cold Spring Farmers’ Market will be held on Saturday, March 14, at St. Mary’s Church as scheduled but outside rather than in the Parish Hall.

■ The Village of Cold Spring offices, including the clerk, registrar and accounting, will be closed until further notice, Mayor Dave Merandy said on March 13. Staff members will be checking messages and emails regularly, he said. With the exception of budget sessions, all Village Board meetings have been canceled, including any scheduled public hearings. The Justice Court will be closed on Monday (March 16); defendants will be notified by mail of their new court dates. Services such as police, water, garbage and recycling will continue.

■ Haldane High School has canceled its performances this weekend of Fiddler on the Roof.

■ The Friendship Center in Cold Spring and other senior centers in Putnam County will close for two weeks, from Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 27. Meals will be delivered at home for those who need them.

Philipstown

■ Magazzino Italian Art closed its galleries through March 26. A lecture planned for Saturday, March 21, will be livestreamed.

■ Topfield Equestrian Center has closed until further notice.

■ Tompkins Corner Cultural Center in Putnam Valley has canceled all events at least through March 28.

Garrison

■ The Garrison School will be closed, and all transportation and activities suspended, from March 16 to April 13, with distance learning beginning on Wednesday, March 18. The school will be closed to students but the building, district and school board will continue to operate.

■ The Garrison Art Center has suspended all classes through mid-April and there will be no open studio in pottery. Its galleries remain open on Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and its administrative offices from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Its current exhibit, SITE: School Invitational Theme Exhibition and Mentor Show will continue as planned through Sunday, March 14, but the March 21 opening reception for Caroline Burton and Eric Erickson has been cancelled. The show will be installed as planned and open for small groups of visitors starting March 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A mid-run reception is planned for Saturday April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

■ The Desmond-Fish Public Library will be closed until at least March 27.

■ The Philipstown Depot Theatre postponed all productions for six weeks.

■ Antipodean Books called off its Friday night social gathering indefinitely.

■ St. Philip’s Church canceled services and activities for Sunday, March 15.

Beacon

■ The City of Beacon said on March 13 it has canceled large public events through the end of April, including the Parade of Green, Good Friday Procession, Easter at Memorial Park, Easter Sunrise Service and the Beacon Barks Parade.

■ The mayor said in a statement that “the Beacon City Council, Planning and Zoning Boards, and other regular and ad hoc city board meetings will continue to meet on schedule,” but with a change of venue from the courtroom at the Municipal Building to the much larger meeting room across Route 9D at the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co., 13 South Ave. “This will allow for appropriate social distancing; if necessary, the city will monitor and limit public attendance appropriate to venue size,” he said. “The city will continue to televise City Council and other board meetings, and is working on installation of teleconferencing for meetings. Board members are or course free to make individual choices regarding attendance specific to their individual circumstances.”

■ City Hall and other public municipal facilities will remain open, the mayor said. Municipal buildings are being cleaned twice a day.

■ Beacon Recreation is discontinuing its programming “consistent with the school district schedule.” In a statement, Mayor Lee Kryiacou said that “other city-sponsored recreational activity involving small groups in large enough venues will continue, with city staff monitoring and ensuring allowance for social distancing.”

■ Beacon schools will be closed for at least the next 14 days. The district said it will be offering free breakfast and lunch for all Beacon children starting on Monday, March 16, in the Beacon High School parking lot from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and in the South Avenue Elementary parking lot from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The lunches will be grab-and-go.

■ The Beacon Farmers’ Market is canceled for Sunday, March 15.

■ Dia:Beacon is closed.

■ Hudson Hills Montessori Academy in Beacon closed today (March 13) after it said a co-worker of a school parent tested positive for COVID-19. It said the school, located on the campus of St. Luke’s Church on Wolcott Avenue, will be “deep cleaned.”

■ The Towne Crier says all shows will go on as scheduled. “If that changes, we’ll communicate with ticket-holders via email,” it said in an email. “We’re following guidance on cleaning and disinfection from the state Department of Health. All staff are aware of these standards and will adhere to them.”

■ Atlas Studios in Newburgh canceled all its scheduled events. They said they hope to reschedule performances in the fall.

■ Beacon Performing Arts Center has canceled rehearsals and classes through at least March 30.

■ Yanarella Dance will be closed from March 13 to 21.

■ Ballet Arts Studio will be closed from March 14 to 20.

■ All Dutchess County high schools, including Beacon, will delay the start of spring sports until April 30.