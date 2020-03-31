Cold Spring Needs Access to Spigots

Also, plans hydrant flush for next week

The Cold Spring Water Department asked residents to de-winterize outside spigots that may have been shut-off over the winter to enable the department to collect daily samples while practicing social distancing.

Samples are only collected during business hours and only by village personnel in a village marked truck.

A districtwide hydrant flush is also scheduled for the week of April 6 during business hours, starting with the eastern part of the district in the area of Fishkill and Healy roads.

Email vcswater@coldspringny.gov or call 845-265-7986 with questions.

