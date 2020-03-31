Letter: What Do You Like About New York?

Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the U.S., and I will be teaching our school about the state and creating a display about New York for our state fair.

Although I have gathered facts from books and websites, I think I can receive the best information from the people who live there. I am hoping you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn about the best things in your state. I am most interested in the history, traditions and culture that make your state unique, such as postcards, photos, souvenirs or newspaper articles.

Some questions to consider: Why do you live in New York? What brought your family there? What do you like most about New York? What is your job? What does New York look, feel and sound like? What animals live in New York? What traditional food and/or recipes does New York have? What attractions are in New York?

I will need to gather all my materials by the first week of May. You can write me care of Mrs. Lyons’ Class, The Langley School, 1411 Balls Hill Road, McLean, VA 22101.

Thank you! ~Aisha