Police Seek to ID Suspects in Fishkill Hold-Up

mm By |

Shell station on Route 9 robbed in February

The New York State Police are asking for assistance in identifying two men who are suspects in an armed robbery at the Shell gas station on Route 9 in Fishkill.

Police say that on Feb. 1 at about 8 p.m., two men entered the store. One suspect displayed a handgun and pistol-whipped the clerk. Cash and tobacco products were stolen. The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the subjects is asked to call Troop K Headquarters at 845-677-7300 and refer to case No. 9407774. All calls can be kept confidential.

Related Stories

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.