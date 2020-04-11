Police Seek to ID Suspects in Fishkill Hold-Up

Shell station on Route 9 robbed in February

The New York State Police are asking for assistance in identifying two men who are suspects in an armed robbery at the Shell gas station on Route 9 in Fishkill.

Police say that on Feb. 1 at about 8 p.m., two men entered the store. One suspect displayed a handgun and pistol-whipped the clerk. Cash and tobacco products were stolen. The suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the possible identity of the subjects is asked to call Troop K Headquarters at 845-677-7300 and refer to case No. 9407774. All calls can be kept confidential.