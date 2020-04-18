Philipstown Firm is Busy

Rise in videoconferencing fuels surge

The coronavirus has scattered tens of millions of employees.

Daniel Gilbert and his Philipstown-based tech firm are bringing them back together.

While bars, restaurants, retailers and other businesses are struggling while their customers shelter at home, CloudVisit Aviation’s videoconferencing services are in-demand.

The company, whose headquarters are located on Route 9, has for more than a decade created telemedicine software and videoconferencing software that allows for remote inspections in industries such as aviation and construction.

“We’ve had an exponential increase in website traffic, telephone calls, leads and interest from venture capital companies and private equities,” said Gilbert, the company’s founder and CEO.

While many small companies and schools are using ready-made videoconferencing services such as Zoom, CloudVisit works with companies in a broad range of sectors that want customized systems, Gilbert said.

Gilbert believes that businesses forced to embrace teleconferencing and videoconferencing will stay with it once the pandemic ends.

“It has fulfilled a lot of its potential,” he said of the technology. “After the restrictions are lifted, these systemic changes are going to be permanent.”