Beacon to Flush Water Mains

Work will begin April 27 and continue over four weeks

The Beacon water department announced that it will be flushing mains throughout the city on weekdays over a four-week period beginning Monday, April 27.

It said residents may experience periods of discolored water during this time and should refrain from doing laundry until the water runs clear. If your water is discolored run the cold water taps until the water runs clear. Anyone with questions can reach the water department at 845-831-3136.

Week 1 (April 27)

Alice Street

Anderson Street

Annan Street

Birch Lane

DePuyster Avenue

East Main

Exeter Circle

Green Street

Helen Court

Jackson Street

Linden Drive

Louisa Street

Mountain Lane

Overlook Avenue

Petticoat Lane

Phillips Street

Roundtree Court

Robin Lane

Spring Valley Street

Spruce Street

Summit Street

Vail Avenue

Westley Avenue

William Street

Wilson Street

Week 2 (May 4)

Barrett Place

Deerfield Place

Delevan Avenue

Dutchess Terrace

Fishkill Avenue

Franklin Avenue

Kent Street

Lincoln Avenue

Mackin Avenue

Memorial Park

Route 9D near VanNess

Townsend Street

Verplanck Avenue

Week 3 (May 11)

Beskin Place

Coffey Avenue

Ellen Drive

Grandview Avenue

High Goal Lane

John Street

Miller Street

Newlin Mills Road

Paye Street

Rombout Avenue

Simmons Lane

Slocum Road

Sycamore Drive

Van Dyke Avenue

Victor Road

Wodenethe Drive

Week 4 (May 18)

Bayview Avenue

Belleford Lane

Branch Street

Dennings Avenue

Fishkill Landing

Long Dock Road

Monell Place

Riverfront Park

Tompkins Avenue

West Main Street