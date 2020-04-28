Letter: Free Legal Assistance

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley is a nonprofit law firm that provides free advice and representation in civil (non-criminal) matters to residents of Putnam, Dutchess and other Hudson Valley counties.

The courts in New York remain open for emergency cases involving housing; domestic violence; advanced planning directives such as wills, health care proxies and guardianships; unemployment benefit denials; and public benefits. We are assisting clients with applications to the courts to vacate judgments and delay wage garnishments, levies and bank account restraints.

Some of our grants allow us to serve middle-income households — don’t assume you’re not eligible because you own a home or have a job. We can be reached by phone at 877-574-8529 or through lshv.org.

Avery Zuvic, White Plains

Zuvic is the assistant director of development for Legal Services of the Hudson Valley.