On the Spot

Michael Turton By |

What has been your most memorable shelter-in-place meal?

“Five of us rotate cooking and selecting a movie — from Hitchcock and rib-eyes to meatballs and Harry Potter!” ~ Joe Curto, Cold Spring

“My girlfriend made black-bean burgers with spicy aioli mayo, multi-salad, roasted sweet potatoes and steamed, fresh-picked garlic mustard greens.” ~ Chris Toland, Beacon

“We’ve eaten well (lamb) and really bad (Beefaroni for breakfast). I won’t go in big stores, so the selection is limited at the local gas station.” ~ Gillian Thorpe, Cold Spring

