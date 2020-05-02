On the Spot

What has been your most memorable shelter-in-place meal?
“Five of us rotate cooking and selecting a movie — from Hitchcock and rib-eyes to meatballs and Harry Potter!” ~ Joe Curto, Cold Spring
“My girlfriend made black-bean burgers with spicy aioli mayo, multi-salad, roasted sweet potatoes and steamed, fresh-picked garlic mustard greens.” ~ Chris Toland, Beacon
“We’ve eaten well (lamb) and really bad (Beefaroni for breakfast). I won’t go in big stores, so the selection is limited at the local gas station.” ~ Gillian Thorpe, Cold Spring