Around Town (Photos)

VIRTUAL HOLIDAY — The annual Independence Day Celebration at Mekeel’s Corners Chapel at Routes 9 and 301 in Philipstown will not take place this year, but organizers posted a 30-minute recorded program at bit.ly/mekeels that honors Ed Cleary, a former president of the chapel, who died in April. According to Town Historian Mark Forlow, the 1867 structure — shown above in the 19th century — was originally a fixture in what was known as Griffin’s Corners, which included Griffin’s Hotel, a school and a blacksmith shop. (Photo courtesy Mark Forlow)

ONE-MAN STAND — A solitary supporter of President Donald Trump erected a banner on Route 9D in Cold Spring near St. Mary’s Church on Tuesday (June 30), prompting four Philipstown residents to stage their own protest of the president a short distance away. No one would give his or her name. Some residents contacted Village Hall to question whether the banner violated local law because of its size, but the code only prohibits signs that block the street or sidewalk. The area between the sidewalk and Route 9D is part of the state highway right-of-way. (Photo by Michael Turton)

OFFICER AND PARTNER RETIRE —Sgt. Scott Lombardo of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department retired on June 26 after 23 years in law enforcement. His partner, K-9 Char, also retired. Deputy Sheriff Michael Sutherland was promoted to succeed Lombardo. (Photo provided)

CAUGHT WITH THE CURRENT — A reader catches up on the news at Dockside Park in Cold Spring. (Photo by Ross Corsair)