Philipstown Obituaries

Frances Magliano (1923-2020)

Frances Magliano, 96, of Cold Spring and formerly of the Bronx, died at her home on July 11.

Born Sept. 8, 1923, in New York City, she was the daughter of Vito and Grace (Mercurio) Monteleone. She enjoyed crocheting for veterans and cooking for her family. Her husband, Ralph Magliano, died in 1993.

She is survived by her children, Catherine Lim (Lenny) of Cold Spring, Elaine Eckert (Art) of Sarasota, Florida, and Louis Magliano (Clare) of Sarasota, as well as her grandchildren, Chris, Peter, Craig and Brett, and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be private, followed by interment at Saint Raymond’s Cemetery in the Bronx.

Kerry Seeber

Kerry Clinton Seeber, 66, the youngest child of Ruth and Roy Seeber, who lived on Old Cat Rock Road in Garrison from 1950 to 1971, died June 11 at hospice in Denver.

Kerry followed his wife Vicki in death by two years.

He is survived by his siblings: C-J, Melinda, Rory, Rick and Timothy, who were all born in Butterfield Hospital in Cold Spring and raised in Garrison.