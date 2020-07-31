Black Lives Matter Protest, July 25

Lisa Walden, an agent with Daniel Aubry Realty, reacts as Black Lives Matter protestors marched past on Main Street in Beacon on Saturday (July 25) on their way to a rally at Riverfront Park.

What’s Next Hudson Valley organized a Black Lives Matter march on Saturday from Memorial Park to Riverfront Park in Beacon, with a stop at the Beacon Police Department. At the riverfront, speakers took turns at the podium.

Photos by Alejandro Lopez

