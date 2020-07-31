Dutchess Forms Police Reform Committees

Will prepare plan to submit to state

Dutchess County has created two committees to create a law enforcement reform plan in response to an order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The groups met for the first time on Tuesday (July 28), according to the county.

The goal of the county’s Police Reform & Modernization Collaborative, said County Executive Marc Molinaro in a statement, is to develop reforms, policies and procedures “to eliminate racial inequities in policing, to modify and modernize policing strategies, policies, procedures, and practices, and to develop practices to better address the particular needs of communities of color to promote public safety, improve community engagement, and foster trust.”

Cuomo issued an order on June 12 instructing municipalities to develop the plans, which must be completed by April 1, 2021.

Molinaro appointed Ken Roman, the county’s deputy commissioner of emergency response, who spent 30 years with the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, to lead the collaborative. Officials from the Dutchess County executive’s office, budget office, Human Rights Commission and Department of Human Resources, as well as the community outreach coordinator of Poughkeepsie, will assist with administration.

One 39-member committee includes police chiefs and members from every law enforcement agency in Dutchess, as well as every mayor and supervisor from local municipalities and the district attorney and public defender. From Beacon, it includes Acting Police Chief William Cornett, Mayor Lee Kyriacou, and City Administrator Anthony Ruggiero.

The other 25-member committee includes community activists, members of nonprofit and faith-based organizations, leaders from local colleges and county and elected officials. It includes Pastor John Perez of Faith Temple Church of God in Christ in Beacon.

The Police Reform & Modernization Collaborative will meet in mid-August to review use-of-force policies at police agencies in the county.

Community Stakeholder Workgroup

Shirley Adams, retired director, Catharine Street Community Center

Tom Angell, Dutchess County Public Defender

Barrington Atkins, Dutchess County Legislature

Andre Barnes, acting director of safety, Dutchess Community College

The Rev. Stacy Bottoms, Beulah Baptist Church

Gary Christiansen, president, Justice Solutions Inc.

John Gildard, retired, Poughkeepsie Police Department

William Grady, Dutchess County District Attorney

Dan Hairston, SNUG Coordinator, Family Services Inc.

Darrel Honkala, retired detective, Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department

Mario Johnson, former Dutchess legislator, community activist

Nick Joseph, assistant to the chairman, Dutchess County Legislature

Enrique Rob Lunski, chief executive officer, GET-e360-ABClatino

Steve Miccio, chief executive officer, People USA

Cindy Murphy, assistant district attorney, Dutchess County

Thomas Pape, chief of police, City of Poughkeepsie

Royal Parker, civil rights activist

William Patterson, case manager, Nubian Directions

Pastor John Perez, Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, Beacon

Gregg Pulver, chairman, Dutchess County Legislature

Van Riley, senior assistant director of admission, Marist College

Karmen Smallwood, assistant commissioner for youth services, Department of Community & Family Services

Mary Ellen Still, director, Department of Probation and Community Corrections, and chair of the Dutchess County Criminal Justice Council

L’Quette Taylor, president and founder, Community Matters 2 Inc.

Denise Watson, Dutchess County Family Court, 9th Judicial District Municipal Leaders & Police Chiefs Workgroup

Acting Chief William Cornett, Beacon

Chief Thomas Pape, Poughkeepsie

Chief Chris Bellino, East Fishkill

Lt. Keith Dworkin, officer-in-charge, Fishkill

Chief Robert Benson, Hyde Park

Sgt. John Hughes, Pine Plains

Chief Kevin Faber, Town of Poughkeepsie

Glenn Scofield, commissioner, Fishkill Police

Jared Witt, officer-in-charge, Millbrook

Michael Veeder, officer-in-charge, Millerton

Sgt. Patrick Hildenbrand, officer-in-charge, Red Hook

Sgt. Peter Dunn, officer-in-charge, Rhinebeck

Lt. Paul Capparelli, officer-in-charge, Wappingers Falls

Sheriff Butch Anderson, Dutchess County

Under Sheriff Kirk Imperati, undersheriff, Dutchess County

Jason Mark, chief deputy, Dutchess County Sheriff

Col. Gerard Lennon, Dutchess County Sheriff

Capt. John Watterson, Dutchess County Sheriff

Major Michael Drake, New York State Police, Troop K

Capt. Katheryn Rohde, New York State Police Troop K

Capt. Lawrence Muller, New York State Police Troop K

Capt. Michael Cappuccilli, New York State Park Police

Kyle Lehmkuhl, chief ranger, National Park Service

Lee Kyriacou, mayor, Beacon

Anthony Ruggiero, city administrator, Beacon

Rob Rolison, mayor, Poughkeepsie

Marc Nelson, city administrator, Poughkeepsie

Nick D’Alessandro, supervisor, East Fishkill

Ozzy Albra, supervisor, Town of Fishkill

Aileen Rohr, supervisor, Hyde Park

Darrah Cloud, supervisor, Pine Plains

Jay Baisley, supervisor, Town of Poughkeepsie

Jim Miccio, mayor, Fishkill

Timothy Collopy, acting mayor, Millbrook

Sarah Witt, clerk, Millbrook

Debra Middlebrook, mayor, Millerton

Ed Blundell, mayor, Red Hook

Gary Bassett, mayor, Rhinebeck

Matt Alexander, mayor, Wappingers Falls