Beacon committee proposes low-cost upgrades

The Main Street Access Committee, a volunteer group in Beacon created by Mayor Lee Kyriacou to address parking, traffic, transit and pedestrian challenges, submitted a list to the City Council this week of low-cost “quick fixes” ahead of a comprehensive report. Some of the recommendations, such as those for new stop signs, must be forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee before they can be considered.

Repaint faded and missing crosswalk lines at all intersections in light of higher pedestrian traffic during the pandemic;

Place stop signs at all intersections within two blocks of Main Street and where side streets feed into Main Street to slow traffic;

Install double-sided signs at the Main Street and Tioronda Avenue crosswalk near the Howland Center, as well as at Main and East Main streets, and Main and Willow streets;

Repaint parking spaces in the Van Nydeck Avenue lot and in the municipal lot across from the Dutchess DMV;

Create informational signage for all municipal parking lots;

Stripe angled parking spaces on Henry and DeWindt streets where it is possible to accommodate two driving lanes, with diagonal parking on one side and parallel parking on the other;

Stripe parking spaces on the first two blocks of side streets that feed into Main Street, if they are wide enough;

Move the center line on Fishkill Avenue where it approaches Main Street to create parking spaces on the east side of the street;