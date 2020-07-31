St. Christopher’s Names New Director

Leaves Bronx nonprofit after 27 years

The Franciscan Friars of the Atonement in Garrison announced on Thursday (July 30) the appointment of James Schiller as the executive director of St. Christopher’s Inn, its shelter for homeless and impoverished men recovering from addiction.

Schiller, who lives in Putnam Valley, “has worked throughout his career to bring healing and hope to those with nowhere else to turn,” said Father Brian Terry, minister general of the Friars.

Schiller spent the past 27 years as the chief operating officer of Argus Community, a Bronx nonprofit that provides drug-treatment programs and case management services for teens and adults.

He has a doctorate in clinical psychology from Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, California; a master’s degree in psychology from Hunter College in New York City and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.