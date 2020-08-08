170+ Dutchess Employees Want Buyouts

mm By |

Offered in attempt to make-up for COVID shutdown losses

More than 170 Dutchess County employees have applied for buyouts under a program announced on June 30 by County Executive Marc Molinaro to reduce expenses in the 2021 budget.

The “separation incentive program” could save $10 million to $15 million, depending on how many requests are approved, Molinaro said on Wednesday (Aug. 5). Because of the loss of sales-tax revenue due to the pandemic shutdown, the county could lose between $18 million and $46 million this year, according to an analysis by the New York State Association of Counties.

The Dutchess County Legislature’s Budget, Finance & Personnel Committee was expected to consider a resolution on Thursday to authorize the program.

Related Stories

Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. Submissions are selected by the editor to provide a variety of opinions and voices, and all are subject to editing for accuracy, clarity and length. We ask that writers remain civil and avoid personal attacks. Submissions must include your first and last name (no pseudonyms), as well as a valid email address (which will not be published). Please allow up to 24 hours for an approved submission to be posted. All online comments may also appear in print.