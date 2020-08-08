170+ Dutchess Employees Want Buyouts

Offered in attempt to make-up for COVID shutdown losses

More than 170 Dutchess County employees have applied for buyouts under a program announced on June 30 by County Executive Marc Molinaro to reduce expenses in the 2021 budget.

The “separation incentive program” could save $10 million to $15 million, depending on how many requests are approved, Molinaro said on Wednesday (Aug. 5). Because of the loss of sales-tax revenue due to the pandemic shutdown, the county could lose between $18 million and $46 million this year, according to an analysis by the New York State Association of Counties.

The Dutchess County Legislature’s Budget, Finance & Personnel Committee was expected to consider a resolution on Thursday to authorize the program.