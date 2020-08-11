On The Spot

Do you love or hate amusement park rides?



“I love the Ferris wheel; I get butterflies and I like the views.

But I hate some of the roller coasters.” ~Jed Corless, Philipstown



“I like The Swings but can’t take The Tower of Terror!” ~April Palmieri, Beacon



“I loved Space Mountain at Disney World 35 years ago and The Cyclone at Coney Island 50 years ago.” ~Mark Finkelstein, Beacon