On The Spot

Do you love or hate amusement park rides?

Jed
“I love the Ferris wheel; I get butterflies and I like the views.
But I hate some of the roller coasters.~Jed Corless, Philipstown

 

April
“I like The Swings but can’t take The Tower of Terror!” ~April Palmieri, Beacon

 

Mark
“I loved Space Mountain at Disney World 35 years ago and The Cyclone at Coney Island 50 years ago.” ~Mark Finkelstein, Beacon

