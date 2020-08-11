On The Spot

Do you love or hate amusement park rides?
“I love the Ferris wheel; I get butterflies and I like the views.
But I hate some of the roller coasters.” ~Jed Corless, Philipstown
“I like The Swings but can’t take The Tower of Terror!” ~April Palmieri, Beacon
“I loved Space Mountain at Disney World 35 years ago and The Cyclone at Coney Island 50 years ago.” ~Mark Finkelstein, Beacon
Become a Member
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.