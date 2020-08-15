Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from July 1 to Aug. 9



Officers handled 769 calls, including 18 domestic disputes and 27 auto crashes. A summary of calls is posted online daily by the City of Beacon.

Wednesday, July 1

A caller on Liberty Street reported losing her wallet with contents. Another caller reported finding wallet.

A caller on West Main Street reported she had lost wallet with contents.

Thursday, July 2

A caller on East Willow Street reported a group of teens in the neighborhood throwing eggs at houses. Area canvassed.

Friday, July 3

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported a disorderly individual in his store.

A caller on Fishkill Avenue report an assault.

Saturday, July 4

A caller on Forrestal Heights reported fireworks being set off in the area. Upon arrival officers found small fire and Beacon Fire Department was dispatched.

Officers responded to South Davies Terrace for report of a Dumpster fire. Beacon Fire Department dispatched.

A caller on Hudson Avenue reported hearing a loud bang consistent with fireworks during the night which resulted in a large hole in the front yard.

Sunday, July 5

A caller on Sargent Avenue reported that her mailbox had been blown up with fireworks.

A caller on Spring Valley Street reported damage to her fence by an unknown vehicle that was backing out from the lot behind her house.

Monday, July 6

Officers were called to process the scene of an unattended death.

Officers responded to Washington Avenue to assist with individual injured in diving accident.

Tuesday, July 7

Officers respond to assist Fire Department for an injured deer in the water off Route 9D.

A caller on Maple Street reported damage to his car as a result of a hit-and-run crash.

Wednesday, July 8

Officers aided an individual who fell from his bicycle on Main Street.

A caller reported losing a wallet containing identification.

Officers respond to a customer dispute on Main Street over packages not being received.

Thursday, July 9

Officers respond to process scene from an unattended death.

Officers responded to reports from Washington Avenue of an injured deer.

Friday, July 10

Isalaam R. Paulin, 35, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief and burglary.

A caller on Main Street reported larceny from store. The identity of the customer was established and a warrant issued.

Monday, July 13

Officers responded to a call from a contractor on South Brett Street who reported damage to an unoccupied parked car while he was working. Owner notified.

Tuesday, July 14

After a report of a robbery on East Main Street, Hector R. Colon III, 21, of Beacon was charged with robbery and assault.

Officer responded to a report of a sick raccoon on Washington Avenue.

A caller on Cross Street reported being harassed by an unknown individual on social media.

An individual turned in a wallet found on Main Street.

After a report of a larceny on South Street, Shawn N. Davis, 26, of Beacon, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Joseph D. Bishop, 43, of Beacon, was charged with criminal contempt and harassment.

Wednesday, July 15

Officers responded to a report of a mailbox on South Avenue that was destroyed.

A caller on Center Street said a vehicle had been parked in front of his house for about a week. Vehicle towed.

A caller on Fulton Avenue reported paying a down payment for a job that was not started on the agreed upon date. After several attempts to get the job started, caller cancelled job. Down payment was refunded.

A caller on Hastings Drive reported a ring missing from her jewelry box.

Friday, July 17

A caller on Main Street reported his debit card and cash taken from him by two individuals. Caller declined to pursue charges.

Officers responded to a suicide attempt on South Avenue.

Saturday, July 18

A caller on Green Street reported a dog bite.

After a report of a larceny on Main Street, Frank N. Petrera, 30, of Beacon, was charged with possession of marijuana.

Monday, July 20

After a call to South Cedar Street, Hector R. Colon III, 21, of Beacon was charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Tuesday, July 21

Michael J. Agunzo, 31, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny.

Jamie L. Fandl, 25, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny.

Wednesday, July 22

A prisoner at the Fishkill Correctional Facility was taken to a hospital after being stabbed. State prison officials declined to provide further details.

Beacon officers responded to process scene from an unattended death.

Thursday, July 23

A caller on Wolcott Avenue reported ongoing harassment by individuals.

Friday, July 24

A caller reported damage to vehicle on North Walnut from hit-and-run.

Tuesday, July 28

A caller on Colonial Road reported accidental damage to his vehicle while parked.

A caller on Fishkill Avenue reported unknown individual stealing from a store.

Friday, July 31

After a foot pursuit at about 4 p.m., officers arrested a man in a kilt on the Dennings Point Trail who was suspected of indecent exposure. David F. Zornetsky, 40, of Beacon, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of public lewdness and a count of resisting arrest. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to Beacon City Court.

Vincent E. Anderson, 27, of Walden, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Monday, Aug. 3

A caller on Falconer Street reported being harassed by an individual via social media.

Officers were called to a Main Street address to investigate a burglary.

A caller on Front Street reported graffiti.

A caller on Ellen Drive reported that she was scammed by an individual to purchase Best Buy gift cards.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

A caller reported the license plates were not returned on a car that he sold.

Officers dispatched after tree branches fell on vehicles due to high winds.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Officers responded to a report on East Main Street of two women fighting.

Thursday, Aug. 6

After a report of a disorderly individual on South Avenue, Juan M. Cruz, 28, of Pleasant Valley, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Isalaam R. Paulin, 35, of Beacon, was charged with grand larceny and criminal contempt.

Officers responded to a report on Fishkill Avenue of individuals engaged in an altercation.

A caller on South Chestnut Street reported a lawn mower stolen from his property. Mower was located.

Saturday, Aug. 8

After a report of harassment on Main Street, Timothy P. Kar, 35, of Wappingers Falls, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Officers were dispatched to Main Street for a report of shoplifting. The caller did not want to pursue charges.