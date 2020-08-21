Beacon May Delay First Day of School

Haldane will start with half days

The Beacon City School District may delay the start of instruction from Sept. 8 to Sept. 14.

Under the plan, which must be approved by the school board, Sept. 10 and 11 would be designated for student orientation, with in-person and remote instruction beginning on the new date. The change will allow the district to hold two days of training on Sept. 8 and 9 for teachers, said Superintendent Matt Landahl.

At Haldane, the school board approved changes to the calendar that will allow for teacher training on Sept. 1 and 2 before school begins with half days on Sept. 3 and 4. Garrison will begin school on Sept. 2, as previously scheduled.

