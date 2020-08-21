The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 29

Papers of the Archive

GARRISON

The Ice House

17 Mandalay Drive | jdj.world

Noel Anderson will exhibit handmade paper objects that explore the depiction of Black masculinity through the distortion of photographs. To schedule a visit, email jayne@jdj.world or text 518-339-6913.

COMMUNITY

SAT 22

Yoga on the Farm

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

9 a.m. Fishkill Farms

9 Fishkill Farm Road

845-897-4377 | fishkillfarms.com

Register online for this weekly class led by Red Tail Power Yoga. Check in at the CSA window. Cost: $18

SAT 22

Yoga at Boscobel

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25

SAT 22

Flower Arranging

COLD SPRING

4:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

crowdcast.io/e/flower-arranging-with

Marcella Broe, owner of The Parcel Flower Co., will lead this virtual seminar. Email Broe at info@theparcelflower.co. to arrange pickup of flowers.

FRI 28

Annual Benefit

Yorktown Heights

7 p.m. Support Connection

support.onlinegalas.com

The nonprofit, which provides free support services to those affected by breast and ovarian cancer, will hold the hour-long event virtually and presents its annual Spirit Awards. There will also be an online auction and a performance by the Golden Apple Chorus.

SAT 29

Natural Dye Workshop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Common Ground Farm

845-231-4424 | commongroundfarm.org

During this Zoom workshop, Laura Sansone of NY Textile Lab will explain how to create dyes from plants. Participants can pick up kits on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Cost: Starts at $18

SAT 29

FunMinster Dog Show

PATTERSON

1 – 3 p.m. Patterson Recreation Center

65 Front St. | 917-449-5359

putnamservicedogs.org

Local canines will compete for titles in Wiggle Butt, Most Talented, Shaggiest and other categories at this second annual event organized by Putnam Service Dogs. Register online or from noon to 1 p.m. the day of the event. Registration is $20 per dog. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 12 and younger)

MUSIC

SAT 22

Music at the Park

PHILIPSTOWN

6 – 8:30 p.m. Little Stony Point Park

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Join the Little Stony Point Citizens Association on the Pete and Toshi meadow by the Volunteer Center for a socially distanced performance by Phoenix Tree and guests. Free

SAT 22

Judith Tulloch Band

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Crier is again hosting live shows; the band, which has opened for Levon Helm, Pete Seeger and Patti Smith, will perform rock, jazz and world music. Phone reservations required. Free

TUES 25

Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra

BEACON

5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com

The Beacon Recreation Department, Compass Arts Creativity Project and Gwen Laster will present this socially distanced show. Register online. Free

​KIDS & FAMILY

MON 24

Zooming Babies & Books

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/BabiesAndBooks

Lucille Merry leads this program for babies and toddlers up to 24 months. Register online.

MON 24

Story Time with Mrs. Merry

GARRISON

1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

TUES 25

Locked in Science

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary

facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary

Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator, and his daughter, Tabitha, will demonstrate experiments that can be done in the kitchen.

WED 26

Sing and Move Zoom

GARRISON

10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom

Miss Gabi will lead a sing-a-long of favorite songs.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 22

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

The pop-up theater will screen The Iron Giant (1999) and Back to the Future (1985) this weekend and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Shaun of the Dead (2004) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 23, FRI 28, SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

THURS 27

Untitled Agatha Project

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

hvshakespeare.org

The HVSF commissioned this play about a famed detective trying to solve the deaths of a widow and the man she had planned to marry in a seemingly peaceful village. Written by Heidi Armbruster and directed by Lavina Jadhwani, it will be presented virtually as part of the festival’s HSVF2 series. Cost: $20 donation

THURS 27

The Muppet Movie

BEACON

8:15 p.m. Green Street Park

25 Green St. | beaconny.myrec.com

The Beacon Recreation Department and Story Screen continue their outdoor movie series with this 1979 family classic. Bring your own chairs, blankets and snacks. Online registration required. Free

TALKS

WED 26

Current Conversations

BEACON

7 p.m. via Zoom

highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations

Join The Current’s Beacon editor, Jeff Simms, as he speaks with City Council Member Terry Nelson about police reforms and other topics. Register online.

WED 26

Reading with Writers

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

splitrockbks.com

Emily Dykeman of the Hudson Valley Performing Arts Laboratory will lead a Zoom discussion of Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within, by Natalie Goldberg. To sign up, purchase the book at Split Rock’s website and make a note in the order comments.

THURS 27

Pathways to Planetary Health

GARRISON

2 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Gideon Rose, the editor of Foreign Affairs magazine, and Jonathan F.P. Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, will discuss the potential for collective action to reverse environmental degradation and combat other ills. Register online.

THURS 27

History Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

splitrockbks.com

The club will hold a Zoom discussion of Names on the Land: A Historical Account of Place-Naming in the United States, by George Stewart. To sign up, purchase the book at Split Rock’s website and make a note in the order comments.

SUN 30

Lights Out

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/DFPLLightsOut

Wall Street Journal reporters Ted Mann and Thomas Gryta will discuss their book, Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric, via Zoom.

CIVIC

Many meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.

See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

SAT 22

Haldane School Board

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. Via Zoom

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

MON 24

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 25

Village Board

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 26

Garrison School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 26

Haldane Parent Town Hall

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org