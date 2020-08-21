The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 29
Papers of the Archive
GARRISON
The Ice House
17 Mandalay Drive | jdj.world
Noel Anderson will exhibit handmade paper objects that explore the depiction of Black masculinity through the distortion of photographs. To schedule a visit, email jayne@jdj.world or text 518-339-6913.
COMMUNITY
SAT 22
Yoga on the Farm
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
9 a.m. Fishkill Farms
9 Fishkill Farm Road
845-897-4377 | fishkillfarms.com
Register online for this weekly class led by Red Tail Power Yoga. Check in at the CSA window. Cost: $18
SAT 22
Yoga at Boscobel
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Boscobel and Ascend Studio collaborate on an in-person, weekend yoga program on the West Meadow overlooking the river. Through Sept. 13. Registration required. Cost: $25
SAT 22
Flower Arranging
COLD SPRING
4:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
crowdcast.io/e/flower-arranging-with
Marcella Broe, owner of The Parcel Flower Co., will lead this virtual seminar. Email Broe at info@theparcelflower.co. to arrange pickup of flowers.
FRI 28
Annual Benefit
Yorktown Heights
7 p.m. Support Connection
support.onlinegalas.com
The nonprofit, which provides free support services to those affected by breast and ovarian cancer, will hold the hour-long event virtually and presents its annual Spirit Awards. There will also be an online auction and a performance by the Golden Apple Chorus.
SAT 29
Natural Dye Workshop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Common Ground Farm
845-231-4424 | commongroundfarm.org
During this Zoom workshop, Laura Sansone of NY Textile Lab will explain how to create dyes from plants. Participants can pick up kits on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Cost: Starts at $18
SAT 29
FunMinster Dog Show
PATTERSON
1 – 3 p.m. Patterson Recreation Center
65 Front St. | 917-449-5359
putnamservicedogs.org
Local canines will compete for titles in Wiggle Butt, Most Talented, Shaggiest and other categories at this second annual event organized by Putnam Service Dogs. Register online or from noon to 1 p.m. the day of the event. Registration is $20 per dog. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 12 and younger)
MUSIC
SAT 22
Music at the Park
PHILIPSTOWN
6 – 8:30 p.m. Little Stony Point Park
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Join the Little Stony Point Citizens Association on the Pete and Toshi meadow by the Volunteer Center for a socially distanced performance by Phoenix Tree and guests. Free
SAT 22
Judith Tulloch Band
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Crier is again hosting live shows; the band, which has opened for Levon Helm, Pete Seeger and Patti Smith, will perform rock, jazz and world music. Phone reservations required. Free
TUES 25
Creative Strings Improvisers Orchestra
BEACON
5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconny.myrec.com
The Beacon Recreation Department, Compass Arts Creativity Project and Gwen Laster will present this socially distanced show. Register online. Free
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 24
Zooming Babies & Books
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/BabiesAndBooks
Lucille Merry leads this program for babies and toddlers up to 24 months. Register online.
MON 24
Story Time with Mrs. Merry
GARRISON
1:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
TUES 25
Locked in Science
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
instagram.com/desmondfishpubliclibrary
facebook.com/desmondfishlibrary
Ryan Biracree, the library’s digital services coordinator, and his daughter, Tabitha, will demonstrate experiments that can be done in the kitchen.
WED 26
Sing and Move Zoom
GARRISON
10 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/SingandMoveZoom
Miss Gabi will lead a sing-a-long of favorite songs.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 22
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
The pop-up theater will screen The Iron Giant (1999) and Back to the Future (1985) this weekend and Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Shaun of the Dead (2004) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 23, FRI 28, SAT 29, SUN 30. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
THURS 27
Untitled Agatha Project
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
hvshakespeare.org
The HVSF commissioned this play about a famed detective trying to solve the deaths of a widow and the man she had planned to marry in a seemingly peaceful village. Written by Heidi Armbruster and directed by Lavina Jadhwani, it will be presented virtually as part of the festival’s HSVF2 series. Cost: $20 donation
THURS 27
The Muppet Movie
BEACON
8:15 p.m. Green Street Park
25 Green St. | beaconny.myrec.com
The Beacon Recreation Department and Story Screen continue their outdoor movie series with this 1979 family classic. Bring your own chairs, blankets and snacks. Online registration required. Free
TALKS
WED 26
Current Conversations
BEACON
7 p.m. via Zoom
highlandscurrent.org/current-conversations
Join The Current’s Beacon editor, Jeff Simms, as he speaks with City Council Member Terry Nelson about police reforms and other topics. Register online.
WED 26
Reading with Writers
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
splitrockbks.com
Emily Dykeman of the Hudson Valley Performing Arts Laboratory will lead a Zoom discussion of Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within, by Natalie Goldberg. To sign up, purchase the book at Split Rock’s website and make a note in the order comments.
THURS 27
Pathways to Planetary Health
GARRISON
2 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Gideon Rose, the editor of Foreign Affairs magazine, and Jonathan F.P. Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, will discuss the potential for collective action to reverse environmental degradation and combat other ills. Register online.
THURS 27
History Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
splitrockbks.com
The club will hold a Zoom discussion of Names on the Land: A Historical Account of Place-Naming in the United States, by George Stewart. To sign up, purchase the book at Split Rock’s website and make a note in the order comments.
SUN 30
Lights Out
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/DFPLLightsOut
Wall Street Journal reporters Ted Mann and Thomas Gryta will discuss their book, Lights Out: Pride, Delusion, and the Fall of General Electric, via Zoom.
CIVIC
Many meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.
See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
SAT 22
Haldane School Board
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. Via Zoom
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
MON 24
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 25
Village Board
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 26
Garrison School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 26
Haldane Parent Town Hall
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org