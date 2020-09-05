Around Town (Photos)

MARCHES CONTINUE — Members of Beacon 4 Black Lives on Sunday (Aug. 30) led a procession of about 200 people along Main Street from Polhill Park to Memorial Park for a rally. The group also put out a call to artists to paint 100 signs of solidarity to be displayed throughout the city during the second weekend of September. Email jamescaseleal@gmail.com to participate. (Photo by Alexandro Lopez)

LIONS SHARE — Members of the Cold Spring Lions Club donated $3,000 to the Philipstown Food Pantry last month to purchase a refrigerator/freezer. (Photo provided)

BACK TO REALITY — After months of weekly editorial meetings held by Zoom, The Current staff gathered on Monday (Aug. 31) at Mayor’s Park in Cold Spring. (Photo by Michele Gedney)