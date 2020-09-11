Child Advocacy Center Holding Virtual  5K Fundraiser

Registration open until Sept. 15

The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County is holding its virtual One Too Many NY 5K Race/Walk fundraiser from Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.

Participants choose a day, a time and a route, and can run, walk, dance or use a treadmill. The $35 entry fee comes with a T-shirt, a run/walk bib and a chance to win a dinner for two at the Iron & Wine Restaurant in Patterson and other prizes.

Participants can register by Sept. 15 at bit.ly/328t4g0 and select the CAC of Putnam. More information about the center can be found at putnamcac.org.