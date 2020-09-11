Child Advocacy Center Holding Virtual  5K Fundraiser

The Child Advocacy Center of Putnam County is holding its virtual One Too Many NY 5K Race/Walk fundraiser from Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.
Participants choose a day, a time and a route, and can run, walk, dance or use a treadmill. The $35 entry fee comes with a T-shirt, a run/walk bib and a chance to win a dinner for two at the Iron & Wine Restaurant in Patterson and other prizes.
Participants can register by Sept. 15 at bit.ly/328t4g0 and select the CAC of Putnam. More information about the center can be found at putnamcac.org.
Join The Highlands Current and support our independent local journalism for as little as $2 per month. Click here to see the benefits. As a nonprofit, we are able to provide our website and weekly print paper free to the community because of the generosity of our readers.
Free News Updates
Sign up to receive updates by email (no spam), as well as a PDF of each new issue.
You will receive an email shortly asking you to confirm your subscription.