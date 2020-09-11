The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 12

Save the Dogwood Fundraiser

BEACON

4 – 11 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | eventbrite.comesave-dogwood-fundraiser-tickets

The popular bar, restaurant and music venue needs assistance with ventilation upgrades to reopen. Enjoy live and livestreamed music, food, drinks and a silent art auction. Cost: $100

MON 14

Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet outdoors in the garden to discuss The Rosie Project: A Novel by Graeme Simsiam, with masks and social distancing. The rain date is MON 21.

WED 16

Fact-Check Happy Hour

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to reliably vet information online with recent examples of misinformation that have been widely shared. Register for the Zoom event.

FRI 18

Summer of 2020 Show and Tell

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Share your summer highlights, like good books, garden and house projects, adventures or experiences in this online community event. Register for the Zoom event.

SAT 19

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 a.m. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society is leading 2 groups to look for migrating birds, raptors and songbirds. Advance registration required.

SAT 19

Free Rabies Clinic

CARMEL

10 a.m. – Noon

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

845-808-1390 ext. 43160

putnamcountyny.com/health

Bring your dogs, cats and ferrets, proof of prior vaccination,

proof of residency and a mask.

MUSIC

​SAT 12

Forest Sunset Concert

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga

584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812

visitmanitoga.org

Experience Pete M. Wyer’s immersive and multisensory sound installation in the forest. Cost: $20 ($25 non-members)

SAT 12

Bees in the Barn

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/BeesInTheBarn

The high-energy acoustic band includes August Eriksmoen, mandolin; Jordan Shapiro, guitar; Ryan Drickey, fiddle; and Nate Allen, bass.

SAT 12

Cole Davidson

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | 845-265-5537

Chapelrestoration.org

Cole Davidson, part of the alt-folk band Navytrain, performs a solo acoustic set as part of the Restoration Roadhouse series. Cost: $25

SUN 13

Wynona Wang

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Chamber Music Circle

howlandmusic.org/ALIVEmusica.html

The pianist will perform Beethoven’s Sonata No. 26, Op. 81 and Rachmaninoff’s Sonata No. 1, Op. 28 as the first show in a series livestreamed from the Howland Cultural Center. Cost: $20 suggested donation

FRI 18

Musical Celebration of Women’s Suffrage Centennial

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. Queen City 15 Gallery

Facebook.com/WERISEpoughkeepsie

Pat Lamanna and Sharleen Leahey, aka The Herstorians, perform classic, contemporary and original songs about the Suffrage movement. Register to watch online.

SAT 19

Space Out, Outside

BEACON

5 p.m. Polhill Park

facebook.com/events

Steve Davis, Matt Luczak and Craig Chin perform soundscapes for chilling out.

SAT 19

The Valley Hour

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

onthestage.com/show/howland-cultural-center

Annalyse and Ryan are the hosts for the new series featuring Hudson Valley musicians livestreamed from the Howland. Civilization Viral, featuring Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and special guest Tim Regusis, will perform, as well as Jeremy Schonfeld and Tony DePaolo.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 12

Monarch Migration

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

stonykill.org

Participants ages 6 to 12 can help tag and record the farm-raised monarchs while learning about them before their trek to Mexico for the winter. Cost: $20 per family

MON 14

Crafternoon

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Register on the website for the Zoom event and pick up materials in advance.

TUES 15

Kids Craft

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Register online for the Zoom event and pick up materials in advance.

WED 16

Middle School Book Club

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet up outdoors to discuss Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes. Register in advance and wear a mask.

WED 16

Teens and Tweens Learn to Knit

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

bit.ly/2ZkGQdx

Learn to knit with Teen Services Librarian Beth Vardy and Children’s Librarian Lucille Merry by creating a simple project. Knitting needles and yarn are available to pick up at the library or you can use your own.

THURS 17

Toddler Time in the Garden

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

The garden-themed stories, songs and activities for young ones will feature gardens from around town. Register to join online.

THURS 17

Mindfulness for Birth and Parenting

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Institute

Zoom (register in advance)

garrisoninstitute.org

Mary Esther Malloy, founder of Mindful Parenting, NYC, presents this free,

online program.

THURS 17

Kids Book Club

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Split Rock Books

SplitRockBks.com

Kids ages 8 to 12 can discuss Nico Bravo and the Cellar Dwellers with author and illustrator Mike Cavallaro.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 12

Story Screen Drive-In

BEACON

8:30 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Jumanji (1995) and Ghostbusters (1984) this weekend and Jaws (1975) and Jurassic Park (1993) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 13, THURS 17, FRI 18, SAT 19, SUN 20. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)

SAT 12

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

artichokeshow.com

Storytellers who have appeared on The Moth Radio Hour, This American Life, Risk! and other programs will bring their tales to Beacon in this livestreamed event hosted by Drew Prochaska. Some material may be unsuitable for children. Cost: $18

WED 16

Beacon Film Society: College Behind Bars

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In

724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706

storyscreendrivein.square.site

A one-hour condensed version of the four-part PBS documentary series directed by award-winning filmmaker Lynn Novick tells the story of a small group of incarcerated men and women struggling to earn college degrees and turn their lives around in one of the most rigorous and effective prison education programs in the United States — the Bard Prison Initiative. Cost: $12 after Sept. 12

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 12

finally Golden

BEACON

Noon –6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave.

845-236-6039 | mothergallery.art

The gallery will host this opening for an exhibit of works by Brian Belott and Bridget Caramagna. Through Oct. 25. Following reception, by appointment.

SAT 12

Weightless

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Daniel Berlin will showcase paintings, monotypes and sculpture that intend to embody an energetic connection which relieves the density of thinking. Through Oct. 4.

SAT 12

Allegory and Apparatus

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Lukas Milanak will exhibit his playful sculptures and art-making machines created from found objects like wood and steel, and from hand-blown glass. Through Oct. 4.

SAT 12

Creative Quarantine, a Czee13 Solo Show

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.comgallery

TALKS

SAT 12

Book Launch: Migrating Toward Happiness

BEACON

4 p.m. Draught Industries

396 Main St.

taraogradymusic.com

The singer, songwriter and author Tara O’Grady will share stories from her memoir, Migrating toward Happiness: The Soundtrack to My Spiritual Awakening, about replicating her Irish grandmother’s 1957 road trip in a Chevy Bel Air from New York to Seattle.

SUN 13

Votes for Women

POUGHKEEPSIE

3 p.m. Queen City 15 Gallery

facebook.com/WERISEpoughkeepsie

Miriam Cohen, a history professor at Vassar, discusses the beginnings of the Suffrage movement at the college, along with its connections, factions and some troubling history. Watch online by registering.

SUN 13

George Pataki Book Reading

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

crowdcast.io/e/tacqbj4b/register

The former governor, who led the state during 9/11, talks about his latest book, Beyond the Great Divide: How a Nation Became a Neighborhood, and shares his perspective on the division he sees in the nation and the questions ahead.

TUES 15

Strategies for Healthy Emotion Regulation

GARRISON

3 p.m. Garrison Institute

garrisoninstitute.org

Marc Brackett and Robin Stern, co-founders of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, discuss how to stay balanced emotionally.

TUES 15

Preserving Family History

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

845-831-0514| beaconhistorical.org

Kate Jacus, a museum archivist and founder of The Photo Curator, discusses how to safely store photos and heirlooms. Register in advance for the online program.

TUES 15

Architectural Sculpture from 10 Colleges

BEACON

1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Photographer and author Mathew M. Duman documented collegiate gothic architecture and presents his work and the stories behind the images. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register and join the online event.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 19

The Feminine Agenda

POUGHKEEPSIE

3 to 5 p.m. Womenswork.Art

bit.ly/2Fgqgon

The virtual artists’ talk features exhibitors in the current juried show of the same name on view at the gallery.

SAT 19

Illuminate

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Meg Hitchcock’s solo exhibit of works on paper from 2008 to the present examines eastern and western religions through sacred texts. Through Nov. 8.

CIVIC

Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.

See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.

MON 14

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Webcast

845-838-5000 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 14

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

MON 14

Dutchess County Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via Webcast

countylegislature@dutchessny.gov

TUES 15

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane High School, Room 211

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 15

Village Board Election

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 9 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | 845-265-2500

nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 16

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

845-424-3689 | gufs.org