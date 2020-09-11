The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (calendar@highlandscurrent.org)
COMMUNITY
SAT 12
Save the Dogwood Fundraiser
BEACON
4 – 11 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | eventbrite.comesave-dogwood-fundraiser-tickets
The popular bar, restaurant and music venue needs assistance with ventilation upgrades to reopen. Enjoy live and livestreamed music, food, drinks and a silent art auction. Cost: $100
MON 14
Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet outdoors in the garden to discuss The Rosie Project: A Novel by Graeme Simsiam, with masks and social distancing. The rain date is MON 21.
WED 16
Fact-Check Happy Hour
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to reliably vet information online with recent examples of misinformation that have been widely shared. Register for the Zoom event.
FRI 18
Summer of 2020 Show and Tell
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Share your summer highlights, like good books, garden and house projects, adventures or experiences in this online community event. Register for the Zoom event.
SAT 19
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 a.m. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
The Putnam Highlands Audubon Society is leading 2 groups to look for migrating birds, raptors and songbirds. Advance registration required.
SAT 19
Free Rabies Clinic
CARMEL
10 a.m. – Noon
Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
845-808-1390 ext. 43160
putnamcountyny.com/health
Bring your dogs, cats and ferrets, proof of prior vaccination,
proof of residency and a mask.
MUSIC
SAT 12
Forest Sunset Concert
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga
584 Route 9D | 845-424-3812
visitmanitoga.org
Experience Pete M. Wyer’s immersive and multisensory sound installation in the forest. Cost: $20 ($25 non-members)
SAT 12
Bees in the Barn
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/BeesInTheBarn
The high-energy acoustic band includes August Eriksmoen, mandolin; Jordan Shapiro, guitar; Ryan Drickey, fiddle; and Nate Allen, bass.
SAT 12
Cole Davidson
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | 845-265-5537
Chapelrestoration.org
Cole Davidson, part of the alt-folk band Navytrain, performs a solo acoustic set as part of the Restoration Roadhouse series. Cost: $25
SUN 13
Wynona Wang
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Chamber Music Circle
howlandmusic.org/ALIVEmusica.html
The pianist will perform Beethoven’s Sonata No. 26, Op. 81 and Rachmaninoff’s Sonata No. 1, Op. 28 as the first show in a series livestreamed from the Howland Cultural Center. Cost: $20 suggested donation
FRI 18
Musical Celebration of Women’s Suffrage Centennial
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. Queen City 15 Gallery
Facebook.com/WERISEpoughkeepsie
Pat Lamanna and Sharleen Leahey, aka The Herstorians, perform classic, contemporary and original songs about the Suffrage movement. Register to watch online.
SAT 19
Space Out, Outside
BEACON
5 p.m. Polhill Park
facebook.com/events
Steve Davis, Matt Luczak and Craig Chin perform soundscapes for chilling out.
SAT 19
The Valley Hour
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
onthestage.com/show/howland-cultural-center
Annalyse and Ryan are the hosts for the new series featuring Hudson Valley musicians livestreamed from the Howland. Civilization Viral, featuring Gwen Laster, Damon Banks and special guest Tim Regusis, will perform, as well as Jeremy Schonfeld and Tony DePaolo.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 12
Monarch Migration
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
stonykill.org
Participants ages 6 to 12 can help tag and record the farm-raised monarchs while learning about them before their trek to Mexico for the winter. Cost: $20 per family
MON 14
Crafternoon
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Register on the website for the Zoom event and pick up materials in advance.
TUES 15
Kids Craft
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Register online for the Zoom event and pick up materials in advance.
WED 16
Middle School Book Club
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet up outdoors to discuss Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes. Register in advance and wear a mask.
WED 16
Teens and Tweens Learn to Knit
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
bit.ly/2ZkGQdx
Learn to knit with Teen Services Librarian Beth Vardy and Children’s Librarian Lucille Merry by creating a simple project. Knitting needles and yarn are available to pick up at the library or you can use your own.
THURS 17
Toddler Time in the Garden
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
The garden-themed stories, songs and activities for young ones will feature gardens from around town. Register to join online.
THURS 17
Mindfulness for Birth and Parenting
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Institute
Zoom (register in advance)
garrisoninstitute.org
Mary Esther Malloy, founder of Mindful Parenting, NYC, presents this free,
online program.
THURS 17
Kids Book Club
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Split Rock Books
SplitRockBks.com
Kids ages 8 to 12 can discuss Nico Bravo and the Cellar Dwellers with author and illustrator Mike Cavallaro.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 12
Story Screen Drive-In
BEACON
8:30 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
This pop-up drive-in theater will screen Jumanji (1995) and Ghostbusters (1984) this weekend and Jaws (1975) and Jurassic Park (1993) next weekend. See website for show times and health protocols. Snacks will be available for purchase. Also SUN 13, THURS 17, FRI 18, SAT 19, SUN 20. Cost: $10 ($8 children, seniors, military)
SAT 12
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
artichokeshow.com
Storytellers who have appeared on The Moth Radio Hour, This American Life, Risk! and other programs will bring their tales to Beacon in this livestreamed event hosted by Drew Prochaska. Some material may be unsuitable for children. Cost: $18
WED 16
Beacon Film Society: College Behind Bars
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Story Screen Drive-In
724 Wolcott Ave. | 845-440-7706
storyscreendrivein.square.site
A one-hour condensed version of the four-part PBS documentary series directed by award-winning filmmaker Lynn Novick tells the story of a small group of incarcerated men and women struggling to earn college degrees and turn their lives around in one of the most rigorous and effective prison education programs in the United States — the Bard Prison Initiative. Cost: $12 after Sept. 12
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 12
finally Golden
BEACON
Noon –6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave.
845-236-6039 | mothergallery.art
The gallery will host this opening for an exhibit of works by Brian Belott and Bridget Caramagna. Through Oct. 25. Following reception, by appointment.
SAT 12
Weightless
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Daniel Berlin will showcase paintings, monotypes and sculpture that intend to embody an energetic connection which relieves the density of thinking. Through Oct. 4.
SAT 12
Allegory and Apparatus
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Lukas Milanak will exhibit his playful sculptures and art-making machines created from found objects like wood and steel, and from hand-blown glass. Through Oct. 4.
SAT 12
Creative Quarantine, a Czee13 Solo Show
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.comgallery
TALKS
SAT 12
Book Launch: Migrating Toward Happiness
BEACON
4 p.m. Draught Industries
396 Main St.
taraogradymusic.com
The singer, songwriter and author Tara O’Grady will share stories from her memoir, Migrating toward Happiness: The Soundtrack to My Spiritual Awakening, about replicating her Irish grandmother’s 1957 road trip in a Chevy Bel Air from New York to Seattle.
SUN 13
Votes for Women
POUGHKEEPSIE
3 p.m. Queen City 15 Gallery
facebook.com/WERISEpoughkeepsie
Miriam Cohen, a history professor at Vassar, discusses the beginnings of the Suffrage movement at the college, along with its connections, factions and some troubling history. Watch online by registering.
SUN 13
George Pataki Book Reading
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
crowdcast.io/e/tacqbj4b/register
The former governor, who led the state during 9/11, talks about his latest book, Beyond the Great Divide: How a Nation Became a Neighborhood, and shares his perspective on the division he sees in the nation and the questions ahead.
TUES 15
Strategies for Healthy Emotion Regulation
GARRISON
3 p.m. Garrison Institute
garrisoninstitute.org
Marc Brackett and Robin Stern, co-founders of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, discuss how to stay balanced emotionally.
TUES 15
Preserving Family History
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
845-831-0514| beaconhistorical.org
Kate Jacus, a museum archivist and founder of The Photo Curator, discusses how to safely store photos and heirlooms. Register in advance for the online program.
TUES 15
Architectural Sculpture from 10 Colleges
BEACON
1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Photographer and author Mathew M. Duman documented collegiate gothic architecture and presents his work and the stories behind the images. Email adults@beaconlibrary.org to register and join the online event.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 19
The Feminine Agenda
POUGHKEEPSIE
3 to 5 p.m. Womenswork.Art
bit.ly/2Fgqgon
The virtual artists’ talk features exhibitors in the current juried show of the same name on view at the gallery.
SAT 19
Illuminate
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Meg Hitchcock’s solo exhibit of works on paper from 2008 to the present examines eastern and western religions through sacred texts. Through Nov. 8.
CIVIC
Most meetings are being streamed or posted as videos.
See highlandscurrent.org/meeting-videos.
MON 14
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Webcast
845-838-5000 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 14
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
MON 14
Dutchess County Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Via Webcast
countylegislature@dutchessny.gov
TUES 15
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane High School, Room 211
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 15
Village Board Election
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 9 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | 845-265-2500
nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 16
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
845-424-3689 | gufs.org