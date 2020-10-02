Because of the COVID-19 shutdown, organizers of the 12th annual Beacon Open Studios on Saturday (Oct. 3) and Sunday (Oct. 4) had to recalibrate.

The event was pushed back from the spring, and there will be no opening party. In addition, only about a dozen artists will open their private spaces to visitors, with masks and social distancing in place. At the same time, organizers added a group show at Hudson Beach Glass, 162 Main St., from noon to 6 p.m. each day and an ongoing virtual show at beaconopenstudios.org.

A map of the artist studios, with addresses, can be downloaded online. Participating galleries and art spaces include Compass Arts (724 Wolcott Ave.), Beacon Artists Union (506 Main St.), Beacon Sound Works (395 Main St.), the Howland Public Library (131 Main St.), The Lofts at Beacon (18 Front St.) and the Beekman Art Club at 171 Beekman Road in Hopewell Junction.