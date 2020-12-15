On The Spot

Michael Turton, Senior Correspondent

Did your favorite high school subject lead you to where you are today?

Izdihar Dabashi
I liked science; now I’m pursuing my master’s in deaf studies at Columbia
~ Izdihar Dabashi, Beacon

Mark Snyder
Math was my favorite; today, being chief operating officer of Drug World is all numbers.
~ Mark Snyder, Cold Spring

Kristy Chesser
I studied cosmetology; now one of my jobs is as a hair stylist.
~ Kristy Chesser, Beacon

