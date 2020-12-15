On The Spot

Did your favorite high school subject lead you to where you are today?



I liked science; now I’m pursuing my master’s in deaf studies at Columbia

~ Izdihar Dabashi, Beacon



Math was my favorite; today, being chief operating officer of Drug World is all numbers.

~ Mark Snyder, Cold Spring



I studied cosmetology; now one of my jobs is as a hair stylist.

~ Kristy Chesser, Beacon