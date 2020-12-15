On The Spot

Did your favorite high school subject lead you to where you are today?
I liked science; now I’m pursuing my master’s in deaf studies at Columbia
~ Izdihar Dabashi, Beacon
Math was my favorite; today, being chief operating officer of Drug World is all numbers.
~ Mark Snyder, Cold Spring
I studied cosmetology; now one of my jobs is as a hair stylist.
~ Kristy Chesser, Beacon
HOW WE REPORT
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].