Christmas Week Services

SAT 19

Blue Christmas Service

BEACON

Noon. First Presbyterian Church

50 Liberty St.

Take a moment to acknowledge pain, grief and loss, and point to the coming of the Light. See facebook.com/FPCBNY for link or come to the church at 5 p.m. to light a candle.

SUN 20

Christmas Pageant

BEACON

10 a.m. First Presbyterian

A performance of “Good News Goes Viral — A Virtual Nativity Play,” by Gwynne Watkins. See facebook.com/FPCBNY for link.

SUN 20

Christmas Pageant

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. First Presbyterian

Email [email protected] for a Zoom link.

MON 21

Longest Night Service

GARRISON

7 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal

See stphilipshighlands.org for YouTube link.

MON 21

Longest Night Service

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian

See presbychurchcoldspring.org for Zoom link.

TUES 22

Candlelight Service

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Church on the Hill

245 Main St. | jesusonthehill.com

THURS 24

Christmas Eve Mass

COLD SPRING

4 & 6 & 8 p.m. Our Lady of Loretto

24 Fair St. | 845-265-3718

ladyofloretto.org

Call office for tickets.

THURS 24

Christmas Eve Mass

BEACON

4:30 & 6 p.m. St. John the Evangelist

35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

The later service will be in Spanish.

THURS 24

Christmas Eve Mass

BEACON

4:30 p.m. Church of St. Joachim

51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

THURS 24

Christmas Eve Service

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. United Methodist

See facebook.com/csshumc for link.

THURS 24

Christmas Eve Service

GARRISON

5 & 11 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal

See stphilipshighlands.org for YouTube link.

THURS 24

Community Caroling Service

BEACON

5 p.m. Christ Church United Methodist

60 Union St. | 845-831-0365

beaconmethodist.org

THURS 24

Christmas Eve Service

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. First Presbyterian

See presbychurchcoldspring.org for link.

THURS 24

Christmas Eve Service

COLD SPRING

9:15 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal

See stmaryscoldspring.org for Zoom link.

THURS 24

Christmas Eve Service

BEACON

10 p.m. Salem Tabernacle

See salemtabernacle.online.church for link.

FRI 25

Christmas Day Mass

BEACON

Midnight & 8 & 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist

35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

The later service will be in Korean.

FRI 25

Christmas Day Mass

BEACON

Midnight & Noon. Church of St. Joachim

51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

FRI 25

Christmas Day Mass

COLD SPRING

8:30 & 10 a.m. Our Lady of Loretto

24 Fair St. | 845-265-3718

ladyofloretto.org

Call office for tickets. The services also will be livestreamed on YouTube.

FRI 25

Christmas Day Service

GARRISON

10 a.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal

See stphilipshighlands.org for YouTube link.

HOW WE REPORT