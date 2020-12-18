Christmas Week Services

SAT 19
Blue Christmas Service
BEACON
Noon. First Presbyterian Church
50 Liberty St.
Take a moment to acknowledge pain, grief and loss, and point to the coming of the Light. See facebook.com/FPCBNY for link or come to the church at 5 p.m. to light a candle.
SUN 20
Christmas Pageant
BEACON
10 a.m. First Presbyterian
A performance of “Good News Goes Viral — A Virtual Nativity Play,” by Gwynne Watkins. See facebook.com/FPCBNY for link.
SUN 20
Christmas Pageant
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. First Presbyterian
Email [email protected] for a Zoom link.
MON 21
Longest Night Service
GARRISON
7 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal
See stphilipshighlands.org for YouTube link.
MON 21
Longest Night Service
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian
See presbychurchcoldspring.org for Zoom link.
TUES 22
Candlelight Service
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Church on the Hill
245 Main St. | jesusonthehill.com
THURS 24
Christmas Eve Mass
COLD SPRING
4 & 6 & 8 p.m. Our Lady of Loretto
24 Fair St. | 845-265-3718
ladyofloretto.org
Call office for tickets.
THURS 24
Christmas Eve Mass
BEACON
4:30 & 6 p.m. St. John the Evangelist
35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
The later service will be in Spanish.
THURS 24
Christmas Eve Mass
BEACON
4:30 p.m. Church of St. Joachim
51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
THURS 24
Christmas Eve Service
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. United Methodist
See facebook.com/csshumc for link.
THURS 24
Christmas Eve Service
GARRISON
5 & 11 p.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal
See stphilipshighlands.org for YouTube link.
THURS 24
Community Caroling Service
BEACON
5 p.m. Christ Church United Methodist
60 Union St. | 845-831-0365
beaconmethodist.org
THURS 24
Christmas Eve Service
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. First Presbyterian
See presbychurchcoldspring.org for link.
THURS 24
Christmas Eve Service
COLD SPRING
9:15 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal
See stmaryscoldspring.org for Zoom link.
THURS 24
Christmas Eve Service
BEACON
10 p.m. Salem Tabernacle
See salemtabernacle.online.church for link.
FRI 25
Christmas Day Mass
BEACON
Midnight & 8 & 10:30 a.m. & 2 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist
35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
The later service will be in Korean.
FRI 25
Christmas Day Mass
BEACON
Midnight & Noon. Church of St. Joachim
51 Leonard St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
FRI 25
Christmas Day Mass
COLD SPRING
8:30 & 10 a.m. Our Lady of Loretto
24 Fair St. | 845-265-3718
ladyofloretto.org
Call office for tickets. The services also will be livestreamed on YouTube.
FRI 25
Christmas Day Service
GARRISON
10 a.m. St. Philip’s Episcopal
See stphilipshighlands.org for YouTube link.
