On The Spot

What have you made with your own hands that you are proud of?
As a kid, I made macaroni art and painted it. It was beautiful. My mom still has it.
~ John Harrison, Cold Spring
In seventh-grade tech class, I made a C02 rocket. And it flew!
~ Rachel O’Flaherty, Beacon
I built a camera from a kit. It took several hours. I have a lot of photos from it.
~ Peter Scherer, Cold Spring
