On The Spot

What have you made with your own hands that you are proud of?



As a kid, I made macaroni art and painted it. It was beautiful. My mom still has it.

~ John Harrison, Cold Spring



In seventh-grade tech class, I made a C0 2 rocket. And it flew!

~ Rachel O’Flaherty, Beacon



I built a camera from a kit. It took several hours. I have a lot of photos from it.

~ Peter Scherer, Cold Spring

HOW WE REPORT