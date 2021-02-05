Sonny Moran (1938-2021)

Francis “Sonny” Moran, 82, of Cold Spring, died Feb. 2 at his home.

He was born in Beacon on Aug. 20, 1938, the son of Francis and Marie Moran. After graduating from Beacon High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1955 to 1959. After leaving the service, he met Delores Zeliph, and they were married at Our Lady of Loretto on Sept. 28, 1963.

Sonny was a 42-year member of the Cold Spring Fire Co. and coached baseball and football for many years. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 30 years, until his retirement, and then worked 10 years at Hudson Valley Amusement and 15 years at AutoPlus.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children: Michael Moran (Janice), Robert Moran, Kim Corless (Scott Myers), Melissa Bradley (John) and Craig Moran (Katie); his grandchildren Kevin, Lindsey, Alyssa, Brittany, Delaney, Danny, Matthew, Hunter, Morgan, Patrick, Trevor, Dennis, Brian, Johnathan, Annabelle, William, Logan, Grace, MaryRose and Juliet; and his great-grandchildren, Cooper and Ryla. He also is survived by his sisters, Shirley Trimble, Barbara Chain and Linda Russell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb. 6) at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring, followed by internment with military honors at Cold Spring Cemetery.

