On The Spot

How would you describe your talents on the dance floor?



Killer. I love dancing. I’ve even done ballroom dancing while at work.

~ Kim Madigan, Beacon



I haven’t tried since my parents sent me to dance school in Germany when I was 17.

~ Winfried Dohle, Garrison



Nonexistent. I love dancing but probably need a couple drinks first!

~ Cara Smith, Beacon

HOW WE REPORT