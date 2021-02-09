On The Spot

How would you describe your talents on the dance floor?
Killer. I love dancing. I’ve even done ballroom dancing while at work.
~ Kim Madigan, Beacon
I haven’t tried since my parents sent me to dance school in Germany when I was 17.
~ Winfried Dohle, Garrison
Nonexistent. I love dancing but probably need a couple drinks first!
~ Cara Smith, Beacon
