On The Spot

How would you describe your talents on the dance floor?

Kim Madigan
Killer. I love dancing. I’ve even done ballroom dancing while at work.
~ Kim Madigan, Beacon

Winfried Dohle
I haven’t tried since my parents sent me to dance school in Germany when I was 17.
~ Winfried Dohle, Garrison

Cara Smth
Nonexistent. I love dancing but probably need a couple drinks first!
~ Cara Smith, Beacon

