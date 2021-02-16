On The Spot

What’s the longest you’ve had to wait in line?
Three to four hours for tickets to Summer Jam in New York City when Chris Brown headlined. It was worth it!
~ Lamerica Smith, Beacon
My buddy and I waited three hours to get into the Star Wars prequel.
~ Michael Del Monte, Garrison
I slept overnight on the floor at JFK airport for a flight to Puerto Rico. There was a mechanical problem.
~ Elsa Bernardi, Cold Spring
