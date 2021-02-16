On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

What’s the longest you’ve had to wait in line? 

Lamerica Smith
Three to four hours for tickets to Summer Jam in New York City when Chris Brown headlined. It was worth it!
~ Lamerica Smith, Beacon

Michael Del Monte
My buddy and I waited three hours to get into the Star Wars prequel.
~ Michael Del Monte, Garrison

Elsa Bernardi
I slept overnight on the floor at JFK airport for a flight to Puerto Rico. There was a mechanical problem.
~ Elsa Bernardi, Cold Spring

