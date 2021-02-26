The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 27
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 28, SAT 6, SUN 7. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and younger free)
SAT 27
How Animals Survive
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9 | bit.ly/animalsurvive
Educators from the Taconic Outdoor Education Center will discuss how local wildlife survive the winter weather.
THURS 4
Spirit of the Hudson Gala
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom
clearwater.org/events/gala-2021
At this virtual fundraiser, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater will honor Karl Coplan, director of the Pace Environmental Litigation Clinic, and the Beacon Sloop Club. Gordon Bok will provide entertainment with songs and stories, and there will be a virtual auction. Cost: $20 or $250
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 27
Draw a Dance, Sing a Shape
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts
compassarts.org
Gina Samardge will lead this workshop for students in grades 1 to 5 on using dance, music and art to make accompaniments to a song. Cost: Sliding scale
SUN 28
Sound Drawing: Collaboration
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Audra Wolowiec will present this workshop for families and children ages 5 and older. Register online. Free
SAT 6
Exploring Stories Through Music and Art
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts
compassarts.org
Children in preschool, kindergarten and first grade will use music and art to create stories. Cost: Sliding scale
VISUAL ART
SAT 27
Susan Weil
GARRISON
The Ice House
7 Mandalay Drive | jdj.world
A solo show by the 90-year-old artist opens today and will run through April 17. Visits by appointment only.
MON 1
Driven to Abstraction
PUTNAM VALLEY
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
tompkinscorners.org
This virtual exhibit will include works by Cindy Booth, Carla Goldberg, Will Hanlon, Bob Madden, Karen Madden, Barry Mason, Ilse Schreiber-Noll, Arlene Seymour, Jane Soodalter and Linda Winters. Through April 3.
SAT 6
Mentor Show 2021
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
This show will feature the works of students who were mentored by local artists. Through SUN 14.
SAT 6
Alone Together
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
Art by Benjamin Degen and Hope Gangloff will be on view through April 11.
SAT 6
I Am Woman
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Works by female artists from the Hudson Valley will be on view to celebrate Women’s History Month. Through March 28.
TALKS
SUN 28
Moving Toward Zero Waste
MAHOPAC FALLS
2 p.m. Via Zoom | sustainableputnam.org
Kei Reing of Sustainable Putnam will discuss simple steps to reduce household waste. Register online.
MON 1
History of Gospel Music in the Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Via Zoom | artsmidhudson.org
Ciesta Little-Quinn of the Department of Black Studies at SUNY New Paltz will discuss gospel singers who performed in the Hudson Valley, including Mahalia Jackson, at this Arts Mid-Hudson event. Register online.
TUES 2
Reimagining Tourism Partnerships
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Via Zoom
dutchesstourism.com/lunch-learn-series
During this virtual lunch-and-learn, Dawn Hopper, director of tour and travel for Dutchess Tourism, will discuss business partnerships to attract customers.
TUES 2
Grandmasters of Comedy
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Brian Rose, professor emeritus in the department of communications and media studies at Fordham University, will discuss the work of Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks. Email [email protected] to join the Zoom presentation.
TUES 2
Conversation with Putnam Farmers
BREWSTER
6 p.m. Via Zoom
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Jason Angell and Jocelyn Apicello of Longhaul Farm and Lydia Langley of Cat Rock Egg Farm, both in Garrison, are among the farmers who will participate in this forum organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
WED 3
Astronomy for Everyone
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Astronomer Kevin Manning will lead a virtual journey into the cosmos, including the recent Perseverance Rover landing on Mars.
SAT 6
Brew Talk & Guided Tasting
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Craig Gavina from the Albany Ale Project will discuss 400 years of brewing in New York at this lecture sponsored by the Putnam History Museum. Participants can order four sample pints from Industrial Arts Brewing for home-tasting. Cost: $10 or $75
MUSIC
SAT 27
Dead End Beverly
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. NY Talent Media
facebook.com/DeadEndBeverly
Dead End Beverly — retirees Angela Devine and Daniel Rayner — will perform via livestream.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 27
Race: The Power of An Illusion
GARRISON
1 p.m. Via Zoom
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Desmond-Fish Public Library will host this online screening and discussion of the final episode of the documentary series The House We Live In. Register online.
SAT 27
Aery 20/20 So-Over-COVID One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
8 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Viewers can watch online and vote for their favorite plays, which will be performed live in April as part of the annual festival hosted by the Philipstown Depot Theatre. Also SAT 6. Cost: $8 ($12 for both)
SAT 6
Living Art
OSSINING
8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative Theater
wctheater.org
Over four Saturdays this month, view live performances online of one-act plays inspired by artworks selected by the Ossining Arts Council. Cost: $25 ($20 students and seniors)
CIVIC
MON 1
Comprehensive Plan Info
PHILIPSTOWN
1 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/PCP2030
Learn about the proposed Philipstown 2030 plan. Also SAT 6.
MON 1
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
TUES 2
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
TUES 2
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 2
Putnam County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via audio
845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com
WED 3
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
The meeting will include the first budget presentation for 2021-22.
THURS 4
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
