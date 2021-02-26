The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 27

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 28, SAT 6, SUN 7. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and younger free)

SAT 27

How Animals Survive

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9 | bit.ly/animalsurvive

Educators from the Taconic Outdoor Education Center will discuss how local wildlife survive the winter weather.

THURS 4

Spirit of the Hudson Gala

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom

clearwater.org/events/gala-2021

At this virtual fundraiser, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater will honor Karl Coplan, director of the Pace Environmental Litigation Clinic, and the Beacon Sloop Club. Gordon Bok will provide entertainment with songs and stories, and there will be a virtual auction. Cost: $20 or $250





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 27

Draw a Dance, Sing a Shape

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts

compassarts.org

Gina Samardge will lead this workshop for students in grades 1 to 5 on using dance, music and art to make accompaniments to a song. Cost: Sliding scale

SUN 28

Sound Drawing: Collaboration

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Audra Wolowiec will present this workshop for families and children ages 5 and older. Register online. Free

SAT 6

Exploring Stories Through Music and Art

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts

compassarts.org

Children in preschool, kindergarten and first grade will use music and art to create stories. Cost: Sliding scale

VISUAL ART

SAT 27

Susan Weil

GARRISON

The Ice House

7 Mandalay Drive | jdj.world

A solo show by the 90-year-old artist opens today and will run through April 17. Visits by appointment only.

MON 1

Driven to Abstraction

PUTNAM VALLEY

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

tompkinscorners.org

This virtual exhibit will include works by Cindy Booth, Carla Goldberg, Will Hanlon, Bob Madden, Karen Madden, Barry Mason, Ilse Schreiber-Noll, Arlene Seymour, Jane Soodalter and Linda Winters. Through April 3.

SAT 6

Mentor Show 2021

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

This show will feature the works of students who were mentored by local artists. Through SUN 14.

SAT 6

Alone Together

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

Art by Benjamin Degen and Hope Gangloff will be on view through April 11.

SAT 6

I Am Woman

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Works by female artists from the Hudson Valley will be on view to celebrate Women’s History Month. Through March 28.

TALKS

SUN 28

Moving Toward Zero Waste

MAHOPAC FALLS

2 p.m. Via Zoom | sustainableputnam.org

Kei Reing of Sustainable Putnam will discuss simple steps to reduce household waste. Register online.

MON 1

History of Gospel Music in the Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Via Zoom | artsmidhudson.org

Ciesta Little-Quinn of the Department of Black Studies at SUNY New Paltz will discuss gospel singers who performed in the Hudson Valley, including Mahalia Jackson, at this Arts Mid-Hudson event. Register online.

TUES 2

Reimagining Tourism Partnerships

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Via Zoom

dutchesstourism.com/lunch-learn-series

During this virtual lunch-and-learn, Dawn Hopper, director of tour and travel for Dutchess Tourism, will discuss business partnerships to attract customers.

TUES 2

Grandmasters of Comedy

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Brian Rose, professor emeritus in the department of communications and media studies at Fordham University, will discuss the work of Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks. Email [email protected] to join the Zoom presentation.

TUES 2

Conversation with Putnam Farmers

BREWSTER

6 p.m. Via Zoom

putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events

Jason Angell and Jocelyn Apicello of Longhaul Farm and Lydia Langley of Cat Rock Egg Farm, both in Garrison, are among the farmers who will participate in this forum organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension.

WED 3

Astronomy for Everyone

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Astronomer Kevin Manning will lead a virtual journey into the cosmos, including the recent Perseverance Rover landing on Mars.



SAT 6

Brew Talk & Guided Tasting

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Craig Gavina from the Albany Ale Project will discuss 400 years of brewing in New York at this lecture sponsored by the Putnam History Museum. Participants can order four sample pints from Industrial Arts Brewing for home-tasting. Cost: $10 or $75

MUSIC

SAT 27

Dead End Beverly

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. NY Talent Media

facebook.com/DeadEndBeverly

Dead End Beverly — retirees Angela Devine and Daniel Rayner — will perform via livestream.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 27

Race: The Power of An Illusion

GARRISON

1 p.m. Via Zoom

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Desmond-Fish Public Library will host this online screening and discussion of the final episode of the documentary series The House We Live In. Register online.

SAT 27

Aery 20/20 So-Over-COVID One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

8 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Viewers can watch online and vote for their favorite plays, which will be performed live in April as part of the annual festival hosted by the Philipstown Depot Theatre. Also SAT 6. Cost: $8 ($12 for both)

SAT 6

Living Art

OSSINING

8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative Theater

wctheater.org

Over four Saturdays this month, view live performances online of one-act plays inspired by artworks selected by the Ossining Arts Council. Cost: $25 ($20 students and seniors)

CIVIC

MON 1

Comprehensive Plan Info

PHILIPSTOWN

1 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/PCP2030

Learn about the proposed Philipstown 2030 plan. Also SAT 6.

MON 1

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

TUES 2

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

TUES 2

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

TUES 2

Putnam County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via audio

845-208-7800 | putnamcountyny.com

WED 3

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

The meeting will include the first budget presentation for 2021-22.

THURS 4

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com

