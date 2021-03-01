St. Philip’s Names Nursery School Director

Will take position on June 1

The nursery school of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Garrison on Monday (March 1) named Betsy Alberty as its new director.

Alberty, most recently director of the Little Blessings Christian Preschool in Mount Kisco and the Yorktown Presbyterian preschool in Yorktown Heights, will take the position on June 1. She succeeds JoAnne Chadwick, who retired. The school is operating this year under an interim director, Anita Prentice.

Alberty also has taught at preschools in Long Island and Westchester Center and was the educational coordinator at Adelphi University’s Alice Brown Early Learning Center in Garden City, New York, the church said in a statement. She also developed curricula on environmental education for young children for the Planting Fields Foundation in Oyster Bay.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in U.S. history from SUNY Albany and a master’s degree in elementary education from Long Island University, as well as a state teaching certificate in elementary education.

St. Philip’s Nursery School is a morning program founded in 1960 for two, three and four-year children. Applications are being accepted for the fall at stphilipsnursery.org.

