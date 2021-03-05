The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 6
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506
hhnm.org
Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 7, SAT 13, SUN 14. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and younger free)
MON 8
Butterfield Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040
Register to discuss The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett, via Zoom.
THURS 11
History Book Club
COLD SPRING
7 p.m.
Split Rock Books
845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
The group will discuss, via Zoom, Driving While Black, by Gretchen Sorin.
FRI 12
Are Bees for Me?
WAPPINGERS FALLS
3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm | stonykill.org
Beekeeper Jorik Phillips will discuss via Zoom everything about raising bees, from cost and time to honeybees’ needs and harvesting honey. Cost: $5 donation, or free
SAT 13
Fight Climate Change in Your Backyard
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Climate Smart Philipstown
bit.ly/backyardclimate
Catherine Serreau-Thompson and Krystal Ford will share ways your backyard can help lower your carbon footprint.
SAT 13
Maple Celebration
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Taconic Education Center | 75 Mountain Laurel Lane
bit.ly/itsmapleseason
Eat a breakfast of pancakes smothered in syrup and enjoy demonstrations of how sap is turned into syrup. Register for one of three timeslots.
SUN 14
Daylight Savings
2 a.m. Set clocks ahead one hour.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 6
Exploring Stories Through Music and Art
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
Children in preschool, kindergarten and first grade will use music and art to create stories. Cost: Sliding scale
FRI 12
Scattergories
GARRISON
7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring your team and compete with your neighbors.
SAT 13
Intro to Babysitting
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Students ages 10 and older will learn the basics of childcare from Amanda Lisk in this two-part workshop via Zoom.
SAT 13
Self Expression and Advocacy Through Street Art
BEACON
4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org
In this two-session class, students in grades 6 to 12 will learn law-abiding ways to express their ideas through street art. Cost: Sliding scale
VISUAL ART
SAT 6
SITE and Mentor Shows
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The Mentor Show will showcase the works of students instructed by local artists, while the School Invitational Theme Exhibition is a collaboration between the art center and schools in five Hudson Valley counties, including Putnam and Dutchess, that began in 1994. Through SUN 14.
SAT 6
Alone Together
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
Art by Benjamin Degen and Hope Gangloff will be on view through April 11.
SAT 6
I Am Woman
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Works by female artists from the Hudson Valley will be exhibited to celebrate Women’s History Month. See Page 11. Through March 28.
SAT 13
Dialogues | Delineation
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St., Beacon
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
The gallery will host two group shows: Dialogues, with artworks that interact with each other stylistically, and Delineation, a collection of drawings.
SAT 13
Ghost Fox Toys
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St., Beacon
212-255-2505 | shop
cluttermagazine.com/gallery
TALKS
SAT 6
Brew Talk & Guided Tasting
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Craig Gravina of the Albany Ale Project, co-author of Upper Hudson Valley Beer, will discuss 400 years of brewing in New York. Cost: $10
TUES 9
Marketing in the Age of Covid
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Dutchess Tourism
dutchesstourism.com/lunch-learn-series
Thomas Mooney of Fourthidea will discuss how to develop and implement a marketing plan in uncertain times at this Zoom meeting.
THURS 11
Smarten Up Your Home
GARRISON
8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about the conveniences and disadvantages of having smart devices connected to your home.
MUSIC
THURS 11
Seasons of Love
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
howlandculturalcentertix.com
In this streaming performance, the first of a series called Howlin’ at the Howland, singer-songwriter Tara O’Grady will perform jazz standards accompanied by guitarist Tony De Paolo. Cost: $15
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 6
So Over COVID One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
8 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Viewers can watch online and vote for their favorite plays, which will be performed live in April as part of the annual festival hosted by the Philipstown Depot Theatre. Cost: $8
SAT 6
Living Art
OSSINING
8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative
wctheater.org
Over four Saturdays this month, view live performances online of one-act plays inspired by artworks selected by the Ossining Arts Council. Also SAT 13. Cost: $25 ($20 students and seniors)
FRI 12
Dragonfly Story Hour
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Karen Kapoor will host this virtual slam for adults. Register to watch or participate.
CIVIC
SAT 6
Comprehensive Plan Info
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/PCP2030
Learn about the proposed Philipstown 2030 plan.
MON 8
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org
MON 8
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
TUES 9
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 10
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
THURS 11
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via webinar
putnamcountyny.com/legi
Because of pandemic restrictions, County Executive MaryEllen Odell will provide written materials in lieu of her State of the County address.
The Current is a member of The Trust Project, a consortium of news outlets that has adopted standards to allow readers to more easily assess the credibility of their journalism. Our best practices, including our verification and correction policies, can be accessed here. Have a comment? A news tip? Spot an error? Email [email protected].