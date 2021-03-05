The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 6

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive | 845-534-5506

hhnm.org

Learn how maple sap is turned into syrup. Online registration required. Maple syrup will be sold only online. Also SUN 7, SAT 13, SUN 14. Cost: $10 ($8 members, children 5 and younger free)

MON 8

Butterfield Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040

Register to discuss The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett, via Zoom.

THURS 11

History Book Club

COLD SPRING

7 p.m.

Split Rock Books

845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

The group will discuss, via Zoom, Driving While Black, by Gretchen Sorin.

FRI 12

Are Bees for Me?

WAPPINGERS FALLS

3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm | stonykill.org

Beekeeper Jorik Phillips will discuss via Zoom everything about raising bees, from cost and time to honeybees’ needs and harvesting honey. Cost: $5 donation, or free

SAT 13

Fight Climate Change in Your Backyard

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Climate Smart Philipstown

bit.ly/backyardclimate

Catherine Serreau-Thompson and Krystal Ford will share ways your backyard can help lower your carbon footprint.

SAT 13

Maple Celebration

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Taconic Education Center | 75 Mountain Laurel Lane

bit.ly/itsmapleseason

Eat a breakfast of pancakes smothered in syrup and enjoy demonstrations of how sap is turned into syrup. Register for one of three timeslots.

SUN 14

Daylight Savings

2 a.m. Set clocks ahead one hour.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 6

Exploring Stories Through Music and Art

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

Children in preschool, kindergarten and first grade will use music and art to create stories. Cost: Sliding scale

FRI 12

Scattergories

GARRISON

7 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring your team and compete with your neighbors.

SAT 13

Intro to Babysitting

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Students ages 10 and older will learn the basics of childcare from Amanda Lisk in this two-part workshop via Zoom.

SAT 13

Self Expression and Advocacy Through Street Art

BEACON

4 p.m. Compass Arts | compassarts.org

In this two-session class, students in grades 6 to 12 will learn law-abiding ways to express their ideas through street art. Cost: Sliding scale

VISUAL ART

SAT 6

SITE and Mentor Shows

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The Mentor Show will showcase the works of students instructed by local artists, while the School Invitational Theme Exhibition is a collaboration between the art center and schools in five Hudson Valley counties, including Putnam and Dutchess, that began in 1994. Through SUN 14.

SAT 6

Alone Together

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

Art by Benjamin Degen and Hope Gangloff will be on view through April 11.

SAT 6

I Am Woman

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Works by female artists from the Hudson Valley will be exhibited to celebrate Women’s History Month. See Page 11. Through March 28.

SAT 13

Dialogues | Delineation

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St., Beacon

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

The gallery will host two group shows: Dialogues, with artworks that interact with each other stylistically, and Delineation, a collection of drawings.





SAT 13

Ghost Fox Toys

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St., Beacon

212-255-2505 | shop

cluttermagazine.com/gallery

TALKS

SAT 6

Brew Talk & Guided Tasting

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Craig Gravina of the Albany Ale Project, co-author of Upper Hudson Valley Beer, will discuss 400 years of brewing in New York. Cost: $10





TUES 9

Marketing in the Age of Covid

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Dutchess Tourism

dutchesstourism.com/lunch-learn-series

Thomas Mooney of Fourthidea will discuss how to develop and implement a marketing plan in uncertain times at this Zoom meeting.

THURS 11

Smarten Up Your Home

GARRISON

8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about the conveniences and disadvantages of having smart devices connected to your home.

MUSIC

THURS 11

Seasons of Love

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

howlandculturalcentertix.com

In this streaming performance, the first of a series called Howlin’ at the Howland, singer-songwriter Tara O’Grady will perform jazz standards accompanied by guitarist Tony De Paolo. Cost: $15

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 6

So Over COVID One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

8 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Viewers can watch online and vote for their favorite plays, which will be performed live in April as part of the annual festival hosted by the Philipstown Depot Theatre. Cost: $8

SAT 6

Living Art

OSSINING

8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative

wctheater.org

Over four Saturdays this month, view live performances online of one-act plays inspired by artworks selected by the Ossining Arts Council. Also SAT 13. Cost: $25 ($20 students and seniors)

FRI 12

Dragonfly Story Hour

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Karen Kapoor will host this virtual slam for adults. Register to watch or participate.

CIVIC

SAT 6

Comprehensive Plan Info

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/PCP2030

Learn about the proposed Philipstown 2030 plan.

MON 8

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-5011 | cityofbeacon.org

MON 8

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

TUES 9

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 10

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

THURS 11

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via webinar

putnamcountyny.com/legi

Because of pandemic restrictions, County Executive MaryEllen Odell will provide written materials in lieu of her State of the County address.

