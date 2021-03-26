The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

TALKS & TOURS

MON 29

Resume Workshop

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to polish your resume or create one in this virtual workshop.

MON 29

She Sailor Sea Stories

BEACON

7 p.m. Clearwater | bit.ly/she-sailor

In this Zoom webinar organized by the National Women Sailing Association, Clearwater captains Cate Cronin, Betsy Garthwaite, Cindy Smith, Gioia Blix, Sam Heyman-Hicks and Amy Nelson will share stories of their experiences helming the sloop over the past four decades. Register online.



TUES 30

The Life of James F. Brown

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Putnam History Museum

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Elaine Hayes, the director of the Mount Gulian Historic Site in Beacon, will discuss the life of a former slave who became the head gardener of the Verplanck estate and shaped its landscape. Cost: $10 (members free)

WED 31

Reading with Writers

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

The book group will finish discussing Meander Spiral Explode, by Jane Alison.

MUSIC

THURS 1

Schwab Vocal Rising Stars

KATONAH

7 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org

Artists chosen by artistic director Steven Blier for residencies will perform works by Debussy, Poulenc, Serge Gainsbourg, Joseph Canteloube, Michel Legrand and others in this livestream. Cost: $15 to $45

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 27

Jessica Love

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Haldane

facebook.com/ediathaldane

Love will read her two children’s books, Julián at the Wedding and Julián is a Mermaid, and answer questions via Zoom.

SAT 27

If You Give a Pig a Pancake

WAPPINGERS FALLS

Noon – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555

dutchessny.gov/parks

The family story-walk is part of the Sap Happy Maple Weekend at the park. Other events include a maple education class. Also SUN 28.

THURS 1

Intro to Babysitting

BEACON

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Students ages 10 and older will learn the basics of childcare. Email [email protected] to register.

SAT 3

Spring Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

butterfieldlibrary.org

Search for eggs in the library’s Reading Garden and take home a spring craft.

VISUAL ARTS

THURS 1

Robert Smithson

BEACON

Noon. Dia:Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Dia educators will discuss the sculptor’s work as part of an ongoing series of virtual lectures.

FRI 2

Through the Window

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

121 Main St. | 845-809-5145

busterlevigallery.com

Paintings by Grace Kennedy, Martee Levi and Barbara Smith Gioia will be on view until May 2.



SAT 3

Collaborations with Women

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

In the second of four livestreamed lectures in the Arte Povera: Art of Collaboration series, Sharon Heckler, a scholar and curator in Milan, will discuss the photographs, videos and letters of Luciano Fabro as they relate to his relationships with women in his art.

SAT 3

Friends Show

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This annual exhibit will feature works by Friends of the Howland. Through May 1.

CIVIC

TUES 30

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | coldspringny.gov

THURS 1

Philipstown Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom | philipstown.com