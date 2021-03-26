The Week Ahead

Pamela Doan By , Columnist |
Schwab Vocal Rising Stars, April 1

Edited by Pamela Doan
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

TALKS & TOURS

MON 29
Resume Workshop
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
845-424-3020 | desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to polish your resume or create one in this virtual workshop. 

MON 29
She Sailor Sea Stories
BEACON
7 p.m. Clearwater | bit.ly/she-sailor
In this Zoom webinar organized by the National Women Sailing Association, Clearwater captains Cate Cronin, Betsy Garthwaite, Cindy Smith, Gioia Blix, Sam Heyman-Hicks and Amy Nelson will share stories of their experiences helming the sloop over the past four decades. Register online.
TUES 30
The Life of James F. Brown
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Putnam History Museum
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Elaine Hayes, the director of the Mount Gulian Historic Site in Beacon, will discuss the life of a former slave who became the head gardener of the Verplanck estate and shaped its landscape. Cost: $10 (members free)

WED 31
Reading with Writers
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
The book group will finish discussing Meander Spiral Explode, by Jane Alison. 

MUSIC

THURS 1
Schwab Vocal Rising Stars
KATONAH
7 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org
Artists chosen by artistic director Steven Blier for residencies will perform works by Debussy, Poulenc, Serge Gainsbourg, Joseph Canteloube, Michel Legrand and others in this livestream. Cost: $15 to $45 

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 27
Jessica Love
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Haldane
facebook.com/ediathaldane
Love will read her two children’s books, Julián at the Wedding and Julián is a Mermaid, and answer questions via Zoom.

SAT 27
If You Give a Pig a Pancake
WAPPINGERS FALLS
Noon – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | 845-486-2555
dutchessny.gov/parks
The family story-walk is part of the Sap Happy Maple Weekend at the park. Other events include a maple education class. Also SUN 28.

THURS 1
Intro to Babysitting
BEACON
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Students ages 10 and older will learn the basics of childcare. Email [email protected] to register.

SAT 3
Spring Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
butterfieldlibrary.org
Search for eggs in the library’s Reading Garden and take home a spring craft.

VISUAL ARTS

THURS 1
Robert Smithson
BEACON
Noon. Dia:Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Dia educators will discuss the sculptor’s work as part of an ongoing series of virtual lectures.

FRI 2
Through the Window
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
121 Main St. | 845-809-5145
busterlevigallery.com
Paintings by Grace Kennedy, Martee Levi and Barbara Smith Gioia will be on view until May 2.
SAT 3
Collaborations with Women
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
In the second of four livestreamed lectures in the Arte Povera: Art of Collaboration series, Sharon Heckler, a scholar and curator in Milan, will discuss the photographs, videos and letters of Luciano Fabro as they relate to his relationships with women in his art.

SAT 3
Friends Show
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This annual exhibit will feature works by Friends of the Howland. Through May 1. 

CIVIC

TUES 30
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Via Zoom | coldspringny.gov

THURS 1
Philipstown Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom  | philipstown.com

