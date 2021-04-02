The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 3

Open Barn

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

stonykill.org/programs/open-barn

Visit the chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys and sheep. Register online for a time slot. Also, SAT 10.

SAT 10

Beauty, Health & Wellness Expo

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium

1500 Route 9D | bit.ly/dutchess-expo

Local artisans and practitioners will display their wares and services. Register online for a time slot to visit. Free

SUN 11

Maple Syrup Day

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Maple syrup snacks will take the place of pancakes this year. Enjoy music and guided hikes. Free

STAGE & SCREEN

FRI 9

Aery One-Act Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The audience will be asked to judge six one-act plays as in-person events return to the Depot. Also SAT 10, SUN 11. Cost: $15

FRI 9

Dragonfly Story Hour

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Karen Kapoor will host this virtual story slam for adults.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 3

Collaborations with Women

PHILIPSTOWN

Noon. Magazzino Italian Art

magazzino.art

In the second of four livestreamed lectures in the Arte Povera: Art of Collaboration series, Sharon Heckler, a scholar and curator in Milan, will discuss the photographs, videos and letters of Luciano Fabro as they relate to his relationships with women in his art.

SAT 3

Friends Show

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

This annual exhibit will feature works by Friends of the Howland. Through May 1.

THURS 8

Richard Serra

BEACON

Noon, Dia Beacon

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

Dia educators will discuss the sculptor’s work.

THURS 8

Eric Lindbloom

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Vassar

vclibrary.vassarspaces.net/workprints

The photographer’s son and other artists who worked with him will give a presentation to complement an online exhibit of his work.

SAT 10

Plague / By Us

BEACON

Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

Faith Adams’ ceramics will be on view in Gallery 1. By Us is a group show of photographs by and for women curated by Adams that includes works by Anna Sirota, Melissa Scholbolm, Caitlin Ramsden, Elyse Ketura and Kerry Soeller.

SAT 10

It Was All a Dream

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery

163 Main St. | 212-255-2505

shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery

The gallery will host its fifth annual Turtle Custom group show.

TALKS & TOURS

MON 5

Gospel Music in the Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

artsmidhudson.org

Ray Watkins, who is chair of the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival, will speak with singer Lyric Small in this third installment of a series of a monthly lectures.

THURS 8

Intro to Medicare

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

Learn, via a Zoom webinar, when and how to apply, use the benefits and get the most from your coverage. To register, email [email protected]

THURS 8

Fighting White Supremacy

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/SueANazi

To mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America; Taneisha Means, a professor at Vassar College; Rabbi Brent Spodek of the Beacon Hebrew Alliance; and Justice McCray of Beacon for Black Lives will discuss how to hold violent extremists accountable. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams will also perform. Register online.

FRI 9

Cornish Estate Hike

PHILIPSTOWN

1 p.m. Hudson Highlands State Park

3206 Route 9D | bit.ly/cornishhike

Thom Johnson will lead this Putnam History Museum hike focused on the history of the ruins. Meet in the parking lot. Limited to 15 participants. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

MUSIC

FRI 9

Son Little

KATONAH

8 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org

In this livestream, the Grammy-winning R&B artist will perform songs from his latest release, Aloha. Cost: $15 to $45

SAT 10

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

doansburgchamberensemble.org

Flutist Christine Smith and harpist Joy Plaisted will perform works by Bach, Rutter, Mozart and Mancini in this livestream.

SUN 11

Thalea String Quartet

KATONAH

3 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org

In this livestream, the quartet will premiere Paola Prestini’s The Red Book, a work commissioned by Caramoor, and music by other contemporary composers. Cost: $15 to $45

SUN 11

Lark Thurber Duo

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

alivemusica.org

AliveMusica presents violinist Tessa Lark and composer and bassist Michael Thurber in a livestream that will include original compositions plus selections by Bach. Cost: $20 donation or free





KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 3

Garden Prep

COLD SPRING

12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Volunteers of all ages are invited to help prepare the library’s new garden.

SAT 3

Spring Egg Hunt

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Search for eggs in the library’s Reading Garden and take home a spring craft.

THURS 8

Your Name is a Song

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

desmondfishlibrary.org

Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow will read her children’s book virtually for students in kindergarten through third grade.





THURS 8

College Application Prep

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

beaconlibrary.org

Receive advice and assistance to find a college or university and to write an admissions application.

FRI 9

Writing Workshop

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Julie Chibbaro will instruct middle and high school students on how to create characters, plot stories and tell a great tale.

CIVIC

MON 5

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconny.gov

TUES 6

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Via Zoom | coldspringny.gov

TUES 6

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Via audiocast

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 6

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane School

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

WED 7

School Board

GARRISON

6 p.m. Via Zoom | gufs.org