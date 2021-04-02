The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 3
Open Barn
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
stonykill.org/programs/open-barn
Visit the chickens, cows, pigs, turkeys and sheep. Register online for a time slot. Also, SAT 10.
SAT 10
Beauty, Health & Wellness Expo
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dutchess Stadium
1500 Route 9D | bit.ly/dutchess-expo
Local artisans and practitioners will display their wares and services. Register online for a time slot to visit. Free
SUN 11
Maple Syrup Day
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Maple syrup snacks will take the place of pancakes this year. Enjoy music and guided hikes. Free
STAGE & SCREEN
FRI 9
Aery One-Act Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The audience will be asked to judge six one-act plays as in-person events return to the Depot. Also SAT 10, SUN 11. Cost: $15
FRI 9
Dragonfly Story Hour
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Karen Kapoor will host this virtual story slam for adults.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 3
Collaborations with Women
PHILIPSTOWN
Noon. Magazzino Italian Art
magazzino.art
In the second of four livestreamed lectures in the Arte Povera: Art of Collaboration series, Sharon Heckler, a scholar and curator in Milan, will discuss the photographs, videos and letters of Luciano Fabro as they relate to his relationships with women in his art.
SAT 3
Friends Show
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
This annual exhibit will feature works by Friends of the Howland. Through May 1.
THURS 8
Richard Serra
BEACON
Noon, Dia Beacon
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
Dia educators will discuss the sculptor’s work.
THURS 8
Eric Lindbloom
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Vassar
vclibrary.vassarspaces.net/workprints
The photographer’s son and other artists who worked with him will give a presentation to complement an online exhibit of his work.
SAT 10
Plague / By Us
BEACON
Noon – 6 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
Faith Adams’ ceramics will be on view in Gallery 1. By Us is a group show of photographs by and for women curated by Adams that includes works by Anna Sirota, Melissa Scholbolm, Caitlin Ramsden, Elyse Ketura and Kerry Soeller.
SAT 10
It Was All a Dream
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery
163 Main St. | 212-255-2505
shop.cluttermagazine.com/gallery
The gallery will host its fifth annual Turtle Custom group show.
TALKS & TOURS
MON 5
Gospel Music in the Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
artsmidhudson.org
Ray Watkins, who is chair of the Hudson Valley Gospel Festival, will speak with singer Lyric Small in this third installment of a series of a monthly lectures.
THURS 8
Intro to Medicare
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
Learn, via a Zoom webinar, when and how to apply, use the benefits and get the most from your coverage. To register, email [email protected]
THURS 8
Fighting White Supremacy
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/SueANazi
To mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America; Taneisha Means, a professor at Vassar College; Rabbi Brent Spodek of the Beacon Hebrew Alliance; and Justice McCray of Beacon for Black Lives will discuss how to hold violent extremists accountable. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams will also perform. Register online.
FRI 9
Cornish Estate Hike
PHILIPSTOWN
1 p.m. Hudson Highlands State Park
3206 Route 9D | bit.ly/cornishhike
Thom Johnson will lead this Putnam History Museum hike focused on the history of the ruins. Meet in the parking lot. Limited to 15 participants. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
MUSIC
FRI 9
Son Little
KATONAH
8 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org
In this livestream, the Grammy-winning R&B artist will perform songs from his latest release, Aloha. Cost: $15 to $45
SAT 10
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
doansburgchamberensemble.org
Flutist Christine Smith and harpist Joy Plaisted will perform works by Bach, Rutter, Mozart and Mancini in this livestream.
SUN 11
Thalea String Quartet
KATONAH
3 p.m. Caramoor | caramoor.org
In this livestream, the quartet will premiere Paola Prestini’s The Red Book, a work commissioned by Caramoor, and music by other contemporary composers. Cost: $15 to $45
SUN 11
Lark Thurber Duo
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
alivemusica.org
AliveMusica presents violinist Tessa Lark and composer and bassist Michael Thurber in a livestream that will include original compositions plus selections by Bach. Cost: $20 donation or free
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 3
Garden Prep
COLD SPRING
12:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Volunteers of all ages are invited to help prepare the library’s new garden.
SAT 3
Spring Egg Hunt
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Search for eggs in the library’s Reading Garden and take home a spring craft.
THURS 8
Your Name is a Song
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
desmondfishlibrary.org
Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow will read her children’s book virtually for students in kindergarten through third grade.
THURS 8
College Application Prep
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
beaconlibrary.org
Receive advice and assistance to find a college or university and to write an admissions application.
FRI 9
Writing Workshop
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Julie Chibbaro will instruct middle and high school students on how to create characters, plot stories and tell a great tale.
CIVIC
MON 5
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | beaconny.gov
TUES 6
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Via Zoom | coldspringny.gov
TUES 6
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Via audiocast
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 6
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane School
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
WED 7
School Board
GARRISON
6 p.m. Via Zoom | gufs.org